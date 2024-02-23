Ron DeSantis Preemptively Rejects Trump's VP Offer, Says Trump Has Accomplished Nothing As President





When Ron DeSantis withdrew from the Republican primary last month, he said: “It is clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance and supported the former president. But ask DeSantis what he thinks of the former guy in private, and apparently he doesn't have the best things to say!

On a call with supporters Wednesday, the Florida governor said he had no interest in becoming Trump's vice president, claimed the 45th POTUS had accomplished nothing significant as president and sued conservative media outlets for refusing to cover the man honestly, that is, to be critical. stories about him. People were talking to me, DeSantis said of his potential running mate for Trump. I do not do it. (On Tuesday, Trump confirmed to Fox News that DeSantis was one of several people he was considering for the job.) I heard they're more interested in identity politics, DeSantis told supporters . I think this is a mistake. I think you should just focus on who would be the best person for the job.

Discussing his failure to beat the ex-president for the nomination, the governor blamed Trump's legal problems, saying: The dynamic of the race was that he was constantly being indicted, and he attracted more support through sympathy for this. He warned that these legal issues would be baggage for Trump in the general election, but nonetheless asserted that Biden was going to be the gift that keeps on giving. DeSantis also criticized right-wing media for their flattering coverage of his former opponent, saying, “Their business model just doesn't work if they criticize Trump.” He said Trump could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and the conservative media wouldn't even talk about it. (To be fair, if we were making predictions, he'd probably report it but immediately claim the shooting was justified because the victim was an undocumented immigrant.)

As for DeSantis' thoughts on a second Trump administration? If it's anything like the first, his expectations are probably low. According to the New York Times:

At one point, Mr. DeSantis slashed Mr. Trump's record as president, saying he had failed to keep many campaign promises. I was in Congress the first two years when Trump was president, Mr. DeSantis said. I mean, we didn't really do what we said we would do. You haven't seen any major immigration, borders or any other type of legislation. You saw nothing in the repeal and replacement of Obamacare. You haven't seen anything about controlling the bureaucracy. I mean, it was pretty mundane stuff.

While DeSantis left the door open for a 2028 bid, saying, “I haven't ruled anything out, Team Trump doesn't seem to believe his legacy will include a stint in the White House.” After a recording of the governor's call with his supporters was leaked, Chris LaCivita, one of Trump's top advisers, called him a sad little man who would only be remembered for his chicken fingers and his pudding cups.

