PM Modi in Varanasi today to launch development projects worth over 10,000 crores | 10 points





Just months before the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at his parliamentary constituency in Varanasi on Friday. PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth over 13,000 crores in one of the holy cities of Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Modi will also address public meetings. Up to 23 programs worth 10,972 crore will be launched today in Varanasi. PM Modi to lay foundation stone of 12 projects worth 2,195.07 billion. Here's everything you need to know about PM Modi's visit to Varanasi: PM Modi will perform a 'pooja' and have 'darshan' at Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali at 11:15 am. The Prime Minister will also participate at 11:30 a.m. in a ceremony commemorating the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas. BJP to announce 100 candidates for Lok Sabha elections by February end: report At the Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali temple in Seer Govardhanpur near Banaras Hindu University, the Prime Minister will inaugurate a newly installed statue of Sant Ravidas.

PM Modi will inaugurate various development works around Sant Ravidas Janmasthali, worth around 32 crore, and laid the foundation stone of the Sant Ravidas Museum and park beautification, worth approx. 62 million. Congress points to PM Modi's tweet on farmers 10 years ago; Read what it says Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several road projects, including the Ghargra-Bridge-Varanasi four-lane section of National Highway 233 and the Sultanpur-Varanasi four-lane section of National Highway 56.

To strengthen the development of his constituency, PM Modi will inaugurate an HPCL LPG bottling plant at Sewapuri, a Banas Kashi Sankul milk processing unit at UPSIDA Agro Park Karkhiyaon and a joint silk fabric printing center for weavers. PM unveils worthwhile projects 60,500 cr for Navsari and Mehsana Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Varanasi.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone of a new medical college in Varansai to improve the city's health infrastructure. He will also lay the foundation stone of the National Center on Aging at Banaras Hindu University.

To give a boost to sports, Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate Phase 1 of Sigra Sports Stadium and District Rifle Range. PM Modi inaugurates Vadodara-Bharuch section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for several Varanasi beautification projects, including pond rejuvenation and park redevelopment projects and a project to design and develop a 3D digital urban map and database. data.

PM Modi will also inaugurate several projects, including ten spiritual journeys along the Panchkoshi Parikrama Marg and redevelopment of public facilities at five stops on Pavan Road. Stage alert!

