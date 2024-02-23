Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan urges IMF to conduct election audit, lawyer reveals





Imran Khan, Pakistan's imprisoned former prime minister, plans to contact the IMF over the disputed February 8 national elections, his lawyer revealed Thursday.

As Pakistan faces the end of the IMF's short-term bailout next month, Khan intends to argue for an independent audit of the controversial elections before continuing negotiations with Islamabad, as reported Reuters.

Last summer, Pakistan narrowly avoided default thanks to a short-term IMF bailout, but as the program nears its expiration, negotiations for a long-term deal become imperative to stabilize the economy of 350 billion dollars.

Khan and his political party allege rigged elections, despite winning the most seats individually. However, an alliance formed by its rival parties holds a majority and is poised to form the next government.

Imran Khan's lawyer Ali Zafar said the letter to the IMF will highlight the need for an independent audit of the elections as a precondition for continuing talks with Pakistan.

In Imran Khan's letter, we will make it clear that if the IMF wants to talk to Pakistan, it must impose conditions for an independent audit (of the polls), Khan's lawyer Ali Zafar said, reported by Reuters.

The Election Commission of Pakistan refutes numerous allegations of fraud and is actively investigating complaints by various parties regarding irregularities in the elections.

Zafar stressed the importance of good governance and democracy, including transparent and impartial elections, as prerequisites for financial assistance from multilateral agencies like the IMF and international bodies like the European Union.

The IMF had already engaged with political parties in Pakistan to seek assurance of their commitment to the key objectives and policies of the bailout program, underscoring the importance of political stability and accountability in the country.

