Trump seeks to dismiss classified Mar-a-Lago documents case, citing presidential immunity in part





CNN-

In four voluminous filings Thursday evening, Donald Trump moved to dismiss the criminal indictment he faces for keeping classified information at his Mar-a-Lago residence, arguing that the charges, as well as the special advocate, lack legitimacy.

The documents present a series of arguments that go to the heart of the classified documents case and make clear that the former president's legal team is still pursuing its clearest legal strategy yet to delay any possible trial date .

In deciding to dismiss the case, his lawyers again argued that Trump was protected by presidential immunity, echoing arguments Trump made in the election subversion case against him in Washington, D.C., which were emphatically rejected. rejected by a federal judge as well as by three judges. panel of the DC District Court of Appeals.

Defense attorneys wrote that the indictment covers alleged decisions made by Trump as president, which are subject to presidential immunity as an official act.

In their ruling earlier this month, the three-judge Washington panel forcefully rejected the argument that Trump should be shielded from prosecution, writing: It would be a striking paradox if the president, who is alone vested with the constitutional duty to see that the laws are faithfully executed, if the sole officer was capable of defying those laws with impunity.

Trump's lawyers, in one of the filings, called the panel's conclusion poorly reasoned.

DC Circuits' analysis is unpersuasive for many reasons, his attorneys wrote, and President Trump is pursuing further review of this erroneous decision, including review before the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary.

On February 13, Trump asked the Supreme Court to temporarily block the D.C. Circuits' ruling on immunity in the January 6 case. The high court has not yet indicated whether it will hear arguments on the issue of presidential immunity.

Trump also boldly claimed that special counsel Jack Smith, whose team is prosecuting the two federal criminal cases against Trump, was illegally appointed and that his actions in preserving the documents were authorized under the Presidential Records Act.

Defense attorneys accused Attorney General Merrick Garland of improperly appointing Smith, writing that the Constitution's Appointments Clause does not give Garland the authority to appoint a private citizen and political ally without Senate confirmation. like-minded to exercise the prosecutorial power of the United States. .

In nominating Smith, Garland cited a law that grants him the authority to appoint officials to investigate cases as directed by the attorney general. Trump's own Attorney General, Bill Barr, cited the same statute in appointing then-special counsel John Durham.

Defense lawyers also told the judge presiding over the Florida case, AileenCannon, that because Trump was still president when he brought the classified documents to Mar-a-Lago, he could not be charged with penal for having kept them in his possession.

This argument formally enshrines in the court record what the former president repeatedly maintained during the election campaign, namely that he respected the existing law, the Presidential Records Act, when he took and kept documents in his club in Florida.

Trump had virtually unreviewable executive authority under Article II to designate records as personal as president, they wrote, adding that doing so would demolish the notion of a chain of command within the executive branch if a [National Archives] An employee, including the archivist, was able to dictate to a president, who embodies this entire branch of government, how to manage the records.

The Presidential Records Act states that when a president leaves office, the National Archives and Records Administration gains custody and control of all presidential records of his administration. Personal records are described in the PRA as items such as personal notes, records relating to private political associations, or records relating exclusively to the presidents themselves elected to the White House.

Last year, the National Archives issued a rare public rebuke of similar claims, writing in an official statement that the PRA makes the legal status of presidential records clear and unambiguous, provided that the United States reserves and preserves full ownership, possession, and control of presidential documents.

His lawyers also said the charges against Trump regarding illegally retaining classified materials after leaving office were unconstitutionally vague because, in part, Trump enjoyed the power to declassify that information as president.

Trump's lawyers are expected to file several additional documents to dismiss the classified documents case against him, which may have to go through a redaction process before being filed publicly.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/02/22/politics/trump-moves-dismiss-classified-documents-case/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos