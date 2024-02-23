Narendra Modi: CJI recalls Modi's call during Covid battle, says PM told him 'There is Vaidya who…'





CJI recalled his battle against COVID-19 and mentioned the call he received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud inaugurated an AYUSH holistic wellness center on the Supreme Court premises on Thursday. At the inauguration, the CJI recalled his fight against COVID-19 and spoke about the call he received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to news agency ANI, CJI DY Chandrachud said, “I have been associated with AYUSH since the outbreak of COVID. I had a really bad bout with Covid and the Prime Minister called me and said, 'I think you're down with Covid. and I hope all is well. I realize you're not in good shape but we'll do everything. There is a Vaidya who is also a secretary at AYUSH and I will arrange a call with him who will send you medicines and all.' I took AYUSH medicines when I had Covid. The 2nd and 3rd times I had Covid, I did not take any allopathic medicine. While speaking about the importance of a holistic lifestyle, DY Chandrachud said that it is important not only for the judges and their immediate families but also for the staff. I underwent Panchakarma about a year ago and I'm looking forward to doing it again now as it's the turn of the season. However, we have more than 2,000 staff members at the Supreme Court, including our colleagues, the 34 judges, who bear enormous stress in their daily work, resulting in a heavy workload. I believe it is important to consider a holistic lifestyle, not only for judges and their immediate families, but also for staff members. Thanks to them, we can spread this message to the rest of the country, he said at the event. Furthermore, sharing his insights on his wellness practices, he said: I practice yoga. I woke up at 3:30 this morning to do yoga. Additionally, I have been following a vegan diet for 5 months. I try to focus on a holistic lifestyle, which of course starts with what you eat and what you put into your body. (With contributions from ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/india/cji-recalls-modis-call-during-battle-with-covid-says-pm-told-him-there-is-vaidya-who-article-107910420 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos