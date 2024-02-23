The opposition alliance that aimed to oust Modi appears to be cracking just before India's elections.

NEW DELHI (AP) Last year, more than two dozen opposition parties in India came together to take on Narendra Modi, one of the country's most popular prime ministers in generations. But the broad alliance, beset by ideological differences and personality clashes, is cracking at a crucial moment, just months before the country votes for national elections.

Torn by rivalries, political defections and ideological clashes, the Indian alliance, formed to unseat Modi and defeat the electoral clout of his Bharatiya Janata Party, is in shambles, analysts say. Meanwhile, support for Modi is rising after he opened a Hindu temple in the northern city of Ayodhya last month, fulfilling his party's Hindu nationalist commitment.

Led by the Indian National Congress party that once dominated the country's politics, the unity front includes more than two dozen powerful regional parties that are direct rivals in some states. Their differences only became more pronounced in the run-up to the elections, which allowed Modis to obtain a third consecutive term.

The opposition is in disarray. They seem very weak and not at all coherent, said Arati Jerath, a political commentator.

Analysts say seat-sharing talks within the alliance have remained stalled, partly because of the Congress party's demands to field its own candidates in a majority of seats, even in states where it is weak . This prompted two of the alliance's key partners in the states of West Bengal and Punjab to declare that they would contest seats in those states alone.

India has a first-past-the-post, multi-party electoral system in which the candidate with the most votes wins. In 2019, Modis party received 37% of the vote, but won 303 of the 543 seats. The opposition hopes to consolidate the fragmented vote between the parties by fielding a single primary candidate in each constituency against the BJP in elections expected to be held in April and May.

Meanwhile, the recent defection of Nitish Kumar, chief minister of eastern Bihar state and one of the architects of the INDIA alliance, to Modis party has dealt another unexpected blow.

Modis party has succeeded in revealing the distrust within the opposition alliance. It is cannibalizing opposition parties from within by engineering these defections and draining them from the ground, said Gilles Verniers, an expert on Indian politics and senior fellow at the New Delhi-based Center for Policy Research.

Verniers said the opposition had failed to find common ground and craft a narrative that could challenge Modi.

From the outset, the opposition alliance had to be more than just electoral arithmetic. But most parties put their own interests ahead of themselves and seek to consolidate their positions in states where they are strong. They don’t give each other space, he said.

The fracturing of the opposition alliance also stems from long-standing problems plaguing the dynastic Congress party, which is struggling to stay relevant with voters. In the 2019 elections, the party secured a meager 52 seats in Parliament.

In contrast, Modi presented himself as an outsider suppressing the political elite. The 73-year-old leader is also increasingly mixing religion and politics in a formula that has deeply resonated with India's majority Hindu population, even as it undermines the country's secular roots.

As top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a scion of the influential Gandhi family, has drawn large crowds in two marches across India in recent months, polling experts question whether that would actually translate into votes.

The Congress party also recently lost in key polls in states where it fought directly against the BJP. Meanwhile, an emboldened Modi told Parliament earlier this month that his BJP was targeting 370 seats in the upcoming polls, and his National Democratic Alliance would aim for 400 of the 543 seats.

The opposition acknowledges there have been setbacks, but says they have also been unfairly targeted and in a way that contradicts the country's democratic principles.

Shashi Tharoor, a Congress party lawmaker, highlighted a series of searches, arrests and corruption probes against alliance leaders in some states by federal agencies that the opposition says are politically motivated .

India's top financial investigation agency has launched investigations against many key opposition leaders, all of whom are political opponents of the BJP. At the same time, some investigations against former opposition leaders who later switched allegiance to the ruling party have been dropped.

The government does not believe in a level playing field, Tharoor said. There is not a single investigation, known or ongoing, against a member of the ruling party.

Modis party denies using law enforcement to target the opposition and says these agencies act independently.

According to Tharoor, the harassment of the opposition is part of a broader and more worrying context for India, in which its democratic and secular foundations are under threat.

The BJP has embarked on a very serious and far-reaching project to change the very character of the Indian nation, he said.

Political experts are questioning why the opposition has failed to ensure that key issues, including rising unemployment and economic discontent, resonate with more than 900 million voters.

Even as India's economy grows, unemployment among its large and young workforce poses a significant challenge for Modi's government. This was clearly demonstrated last month, when thousands of Indians competed for construction jobs in war-hit Israel.

They seem to lack the fire, the will to win, which the BJP has in large quantity, said Jerath, the political commentator. Today, barring a popular uprising against the ruling party due to economic woes, Modi appears well-positioned to comfortably win a third term.

