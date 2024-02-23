Turkey may freeze Finland and Sweden's NATO applications if demands are not met





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan threatened on Monday to freeze the NATO applications of Finland and Sweden if the Nordic countries do not keep promises on anti-terrorism measures agreed last month. All 30 NATO member states must individually ratify Finland and Sweden's membership in the alliance. Erdoan's objections raise the possibility that Ankara will delay NATO expansion as the alliance seeks to project unity against Russia's war in Ukraine. Erdoan agreed last month to lift Turkey's opposition to Finland and Sweden's NATO membership after the three countries signed a trilateral memorandum in Madrid calling for, among other measures, Helsinki and Stockholm to respond to Turkey's pending expulsion or extradition requests for suspected terrorists in those countries. The Turkish president, in a televised address on Monday, accused Sweden of not showing a good image, according to several media outlets. I would like to remind once again that if these countries do not take the necessary measures to meet our conditions, we will freeze the [accession] process, Erdoan said, according to the Associated Press. Our position on this issue is very clear. The rest is up to them. Turkey is the only exception in terms of overwhelming support among the 30-member alliance for early NATO accession of Finland and Sweden, focusing criticism of the Nordic countries on the presence of people considered affiliated with Kurdish militias that Turkey condemns as terrorist organizations. . State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday that the United States will work with Sweden, Finland and Turkey to make this global accession and ratification process as quick and efficient as possible. possible. Price said the Biden administration wants to see Finland and Sweden progress as quickly as possible. Different countries will need to move at different speeds. … This is the modification of a treaty. It's not something that can be done overnight, but we want it to be completed as quickly as possible, he said. Last month, President Biden welcomed Erdoan's lifting of his hold on Finland and Sweden's NATO membership, following discussions between the two leaders. Biden said he also supports the sale of Turkish military equipment upgrade its F-16 fleet and supply new fighter jets to Ankara, but denied that this amounted to a quid pro quo. There was no quid pro quo for this. It's just that we should sell, Biden told reporters. I need Congressional approval to be able to do this, and I think we can get it. There is strong bipartisan support in Congress to quickly ratify Finland and Sweden's NATO memberships, but lawmakers are conflicted over selling more F-16s to Turkey. An amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed by the House of Representatives would require the administration to certify that Turkey does not pose a threat to Greece's security before any military sale of F-16s . It is unclear whether the amendment will be included in the final version of the NDAA that will ultimately be negotiated between House and Senate lawmakers. For the latest news, weather, sports and streaming videos, visit The Hill.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aol.com/erdo-turkey-freeze-finland-sweden-213410212.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos