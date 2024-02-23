President Joko Widodo encourages Maros culinary entrepreneurs to create attractive packaging





Online24, Maros,– Joko Widodo (Jokowi) encouraged entrepreneurs, especially in the culinary sector, to create attractive packaging. This involves increasing the attractiveness of the products sold. In fact, if the packaging is attractive, the product can enter modern retail. This was conveyed by Jokowi during a visit to thousands of representatives of the PNM-assisted Family Economic Development Program (Mekaar) at Pallantikang Field, Maros Regency, South Sulawesi, Thursday (22/2 /2024). On this occasion, the former mayor also reviewed three food products brought by customers. The first is fried chicken. He said that in terms of price, this product is quite competitive with known brands of fried chicken. It's just that the packaging used doesn't sell enough. “Gold is good, but there is no brand yet, the price is very competitive, if I remember correctly, the fried chicken is around Rp 25,000, it is Rp 15,000, which means you can compete if you participate in the market and the public will definitely win,” he explained. Although the contents are more varied, one serving contains noodles and tempeh. “And it not only has chicken, it has noodles, tempeh, which means it has good competitiveness and competitiveness, but you have to give it a good brand like this, young lady,” said he declared. Then Jokowi also looked at Jirah's onion chips. This product is considered more attractive in terms of packaging. “There are some garlic chips that I like, not the chips, but the packaging, it has a really good packaging name, Jirah,” he said. The same praise was also given to the packaging of the young mother's crab crackers. “If South Sulawesi products were packaged like this, they would sell easily, they would be easy to sell to supermarkets,” he explained. It is known that in this activity, Jokowi was accompanied by the Minister of State Enterprises, Erick Thohir and PUPR Basuki and the Minister of Transportation, Budi Karya Sumadi, the Governor of South Sulawesi Bahtiar Baharuddin and the Regent of Maros, Chaidir Syam and of Main. Director of PNM Mekaar. In total, 5,000 clients, mainly mothers, participated in this activity. A number of customers also brought their products to show them directly to the number 1 person in Indonesia.

