Pakistan Imran Khan plans to write to IMF to stop support until audit on rigged elections, lawyer Ali Zafar





New Delhi: Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday he would write to the IMF, demanding that the global lender stop its support for the cash-strapped country until it demands an “audit” of elections mired in controversies, including voting. rigging.

Khan's message from prison was conveyed by lawyer Ali Zafar, who met him at Adiala Prison Rawalpindi where the former cricketer-turned-politician has been lodged since last year.

“A letter will be written to the International Monetary Fund to first request an election audit and then decide on any loan to Pakistan,” Zafar said, adding that any loan to Pakistan without vote audit would be detrimental to the country. facing financial difficulties.

Zafar, who was also nominated by Khan to run in the party election for president, also said the IMF has laws that prohibit aid to countries that do not have democratic governments. He said a democratic government was only possible after fair and free elections.

“The whole world saw that the people's vote was stolen in Pakistan,” he said, emphasizing that “democracy cannot function on the basis of theft.” “When lending institutions see that there is no democracy, they do not provide loans,” Zafar said.

He rejected the impression that the letter would further jeopardize Pakistan's fragile economy which, without aid from donors, could default on its external debts.

Pakistan is heavily dependent on the IMF and is currently implementing a short-term $3 billion arrangement. The global lender has already provided two loan tranches and the final tranche of USD 1.2 is expected by the end of March or early April.

According to experts, the new government should, after taking office, begin new negotiations with the IMF to obtain a new loan.

Detailing the PTI's strategy, Zafar said: “Our letter will be addressed to the IMF, and if the IMF wants a discussion, an audit of electoral fraud must precede any dialogue.” He stressed: “When rigging is proven, a rectification must take place before the IMF engages. “Our agreement with the IMF is contingent on an audit against manipulation,” he said, adding: “We have urged the IMF to ensure free and fair elections in Pakistan.” The development comes days after international credit rating agency Fitch warned that close results from the Feb. 8 general election and resulting short-term political uncertainty could complicate efforts to reach a financing deal with the IMF.

The statement by Khan, who is in prison following his conviction in corruption cases, drew criticism from his opponents, who said the former prime minister was determined to harm the country.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta Tarar condemned the statement about writing a letter to the IMF and said the PTI founder was trying to harm the country. “The party has always tried to harm the country to save its policies,” he said.

The development comes after the PML-N and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) agreed on a power-sharing deal to form a coalition government led by former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. No political party managed to secure enough seats in the National Assembly after the February 8 general elections, leading to a hung Parliament.

The PML-N and PPP won fewer seats in Parliament than candidates backed by Imran Khan in an election mired in controversies, including vote rigging. Khan, who was unable to run in the February 8 elections due to his convictions in certain cases, including corruption, was banned from holding any public office for 10 years.

The PTI said that the PML-N and PPP are trying to form a government with a stolen mandate and the nation would not accept 'PDM 2.0'.

He claimed that the “regime change plot” was supported by the Chief Election Commissioner by making a mockery of the Constitution and law of the land.

The IMF assessment mission could visit Islamabad by the end of this month or early next month, provided that government formation at the federal and provincial levels is completed.

The mission will finalize the main characteristics of the rescue plan planned for the medium term to avoid a default in repayment of foreign debts.

Previously, the IMF assessment mission was scheduled to visit the country in the first week of February, but the delegation declined to visit on the eve of the general elections.

After the general election broke the mandate, doubts were raised about the fairness of the entire process, with the United States, European Union and other countries demanding an investigation into irregularities and allegations of fraud.

Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves hovered around $8.04 billion in the week ending February 2, after witnessing a drop in reserves of $173 million due to repayment of external debt.

A Finance Division official said last week that the IMF would only begin second review negotiations once a new government is sworn in nationally.

(This report was published as part of an auto-generated newswire. Other than the headline, no edits were made to the copy by ABP Live.)

