Turkey-Albania media deal raises concerns over Erdogan propaganda

On Tuesday, an agreement on “media and communications” was signed between Albania and Turkey during the visit of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama to Turkey. The media cooperation protocol, signed by Alfred Peza, director of Albanian Public Television (RTSH), and Zahid Sobaci, director of Turkish Public Television (TRT), has raised concerns among experts.

They warn that this new media cooperation agreement could potentially strengthen the Turkish government's propaganda in the Albanian media landscape. The agreement marks an important step in bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly in the area of ​​media collaboration. The implications of this agreement on the media landscape and information dissemination in Albania are not yet fully understood, but experts suggest that it merits careful observation and analysis in the coming months.

This protocol aims to further improve cooperation between the two televisions. Concretely, participants will acquire the rights to broadcast radio and television programs free of charge or against payment during a certain license period, or to exchange programs free of charge, RTSH indicated in a press release.

The two television channels [also] participate, mutually and according to their possibilities and abilities, in radio and television festivals, competitions and cultural shows in each of their countries, he adds.

Abdullah Sencer Gozubenli, an expert on Balkan politics at Abo Akademi University in Finland, expressed concerns over the recently signed media cooperation agreement between Albania and Turkey. He suggests the deal could lead to the export of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's propaganda to Albania through Turkish state television TRT.

We have already seen this in North Macedonia, when a television channel, MRT 4, broadcast TRT broadcasts, including news on world politics. This allowed the North Macedonians [ethnic] Turks must see the world through the lenses of Erdogan's political Islamist ideology. This means a direct export of political ideology, Gozubenli said.

The two public broadcasters, especially Turkish TRT, are not ordinary public broadcasters. Instead, they are the propaganda tools of [two] governments, Gozubenli said.

It highlights the criticism faced by the Albanian RTSH, in particular concerning the appointment of its leader, Alfred Peza, and questions about its objectivity.

The OSCE/IDBIR report on Albania's 2019 local elections raised such concerns. RTSH remains partially dependent on state funding. The dependence on the state budget and the politicization of RTSH's management raise concerns about the impartiality of the public broadcaster, the report said.

The TRT is a propaganda tool instrumented by an Islamist regime [led by Erdogan] in which media freedoms suffer greatly, Gozubenli said.

TRT, a vital tool of Erdogan's 22-year rule in Turkey, is of national and international importance, broadcasting in several languages, including Bosnian/Croatian/Serbian, Albanian, Macedonian and Bulgarian. In 2022, TRT expanded its reach with TRT Balkan, focusing on the Balkan region in regional languages ​​and English.

Before the agreement with Albania, Turkey had sign a similar agreement with Serbia in 2022.

Safe Journalist Albania's Blerjana Bino highlights the lack of transparency in the Turkey-Albania deal, raising questions about its public benefits.

RTSH's statute stipulates that the Board of Directors must approve RTSH's development strategy and RTSH's relationships with third parties inside and outside the country, Bino noted. It is not clear whether this cooperation agreement was approved by the RTSH board, Bino told BIRN.

She recognized the risk of amplifying propaganda or strategic communication for political and geopolitical purposes by foreign actors, such as Turkey.

The key is knowing what type of productions will be sent to Albania and what their content will be. There are strong concerns that these will be politically motivated programs. Balkan societies, especially Muslims, are polarized between pro and anti Erdogan and, in this situation, an important Erdoganist apparatus comes into play, Gozubenli pointed out.

In the 2023 press freedom rankings compiled by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Albania ranks 96th, while Turkey is ranked 165th.

Authoritarianism is gaining ground in Turkey, calling into question media pluralism. All possible means are used to weaken criticism, says RSF.

The European Commission's latest report on Albania's progress towards EU membership revealed a lack of progress in terms of media freedom. The report indicates that no progress has been made on this crucial aspect.