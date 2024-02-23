Ma Zhaoxu attends G20 foreign ministers meeting





From February 21 to 22, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu attended the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Ma Zhaoxu said the G20 should stick to its original aspiration and mission of promoting international economic cooperation, improving the cooperation mechanism on macroeconomic policies, prioritizing development issues and working together to advance the reform of global economic governance. To address global challenges, the G20 must defend true multilateralism and support the UN and its Security Council in their key role. President Xi Jinping introduced the Global Security Initiative, advocating a new vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security as the fundamental principle for China to address sensitive international issues. The current situation in Gaza is extremely dire and regional peace and stability are seriously affected. The UN Security Council must fulfill its responsibilities under the UN Charter and take immediate action as soon as possible to promote a ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, and alleviate the humanitarian crisis. China calls for the convening of a broader, authoritative and more effective international peace conference to help achieve lasting peace and stability in the Middle East. Ma Zhaoxu also detailed China's position on the situation in the Red Sea, the Ukrainian crisis and other issues. The meeting was chaired by Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, who will hold the rotating presidency of the G20 in 2024. Participants had in-depth discussions on the role of the G20 in managing international tensions and reforming global governance, among others.

