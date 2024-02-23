Indonesia: Implications of Prabowo Subianto's victory

Indonesia, the world's third-largest democracy, held its general election on February 14, 2024, with polling day designated as a national holiday. About 75 percent of the 200 million eligible voters participated, choosing not only the president but also members of Parliament and local officials. This election cycle has raised concerns that Indonesia could regress to its authoritarian past, which would have consequences beyond its borders. As a leading exporter of coal, nickel and palm oil, Indonesia has considerable influence on the global climate change crisis. Moreover, in the ongoing struggle for influence between the United States and China in Asia, Indonesia is seen as a central player by American officials. President Joko Widodo's tenure has been marked by marked improvement in relations with China as well as strong defense ties with Washington. Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto votes at a polling station during Indonesia's general election. (Reuters)

Prabowo Subianto, a controversial former general and former son-in-law of longtime authoritarian leader Suharto, appears poised to become Indonesia's next leader after seemingly securing a convincing victory in this week's election. Official results can take up to a month to be confirmed, but exit polls, known as quick counts, conducted by reputable polling companies in Indonesia, indicate Prabowo leading by nearly 60% of the vote, suggesting a landslide victory. There will probably be no need for a second round in June. The second-place candidate, Anies Baswedan, appears to have garnered around 24-25% of the vote, while Ganjar Pranowo lags behind with just 17%.

Despite being rejected three times in previous attempts for the presidency or vice presidency, Prabowo has become the unequivocal preference of Indonesian voters. However, allegations of human rights violations, including alleged kidnappings, enforced disappearances and war crimes committed by troops under his command, have been brought against him. Additionally, his campaign was tarnished by accusations of unethical behavior and collusion.

Prabowo's convincing victory can be attributed in part to the absence of his main rival, the hugely popular incumbent President Joko Jokowi Widodo, who had beaten him in two previous elections and still enjoys a much higher approval rating at 70%. While Jokowi maintained his neutrality in the campaign and refrained from explicitly endorsing any candidate, his position became evident when it was revealed that Prabowo's vice-presidential running mate was Jokowi's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka. Prabowo and Gibran's candidacy was controversial from the start, marked by a widely criticized ruling by the Constitutional Court that Gibran was eligible to run, and by allegations that Jokowi facilitated inappropriate support for Prabowo's campaign and Gibran from government entities. These circumstances triggered numerous protests against the Prabowo-Gibran ticket within civil society.

Widodo's successor will take over a significantly growing economy and oversee ambitious infrastructure projects, such as moving the national capital from Jakarta to Borneo, costing more than $30 billion. Additionally, the election has substantial implications for both the United States and China, given Indonesia's large domestic market, abundance of natural resources like nickel and palm oil, and the diplomatic influence in Southeast Asia. Throughout his decade-long tenure, Widodo prioritized the development of Indonesia's economy, setting a goal of making it the world's fourth-largest economy by 2045. Under his leadership, Economic growth and infrastructure development have seen improvements, with efforts to attract major Chinese companies and electric car giant Tesla to invest in the country's nickel mining industry.

However, experts suggest that Prabowo, although a wealthy and astute businessman whose assets reportedly exceed $125 million, identifies primarily as a military man and is likely to have different priorities. Experts say there are fears that Prabowo may seek to politicize the military to serve his interests or turn a blind eye to cases of corruption and abuse. Additionally, there is growing concern about the potential acceleration of a resurgence of the military's dual-function role, which could pose significant challenges.

On TikTok, Prabowo's image as a tough special forces commander appears to have disappeared, thanks to a successful rebranding campaign that made him appear friendlier and more grandfatherly in the eyes of young voters. But its past is still fresh in some minds. Usman Hamid of Amnesty International Indonesia is concerned about the potential human rights implications of Indonesia's next president. Papua, with its history of unrest and military presence, is of particular concern due to reports of abuses by soldiers against civilians. Abuza believes Papua will be the focus of Prabowo's policies, hoping for a more militaristic approach rather than seeking political solutions.

Although many of Prabowo's supporters appear to support the continuation of Widodo's policies, there are indications that Prabowo may take a more nationalist stance on foreign affairs compared to his predecessor. Prabowo's election platform highlights his intention to prioritize strengthening Indonesia as a nation. The manifesto emphasizes Indonesia's goal of becoming a respected player in international relations and stresses the importance of well-managed defense and security measures to safeguard the nation and maintain internal peace. its borders.

Prabowo is expected to initially focus on building a coalition for his administration and winning support for his policies, which could keep him busy. Widodo's success in implementing his ambitious policies, such as the capital relocation plan, was facilitated by a broad coalition, largely due to his ties to the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P ) in power. However, by supporting Prabowo rather than the PDI-P candidate in the recent elections, Widodo could have alienated a significant part of Parliament from Prabowo. Megawati and her PDI-P remain influential, which poses a challenge to Prabowo. He will likely work with Jokowi to replicate the broad party alliance previously established by Jokowi. Yet this time the PDI-P could opt for opposition, which would require a significant political adjustment for Prabowo.

Prabowo's victory rested largely on his alliance with Jokowi, but after decades of presidency, he is eager, at 72, to take office. Possessing a strong sense of pride and urgency, he is unlikely to tolerate being subordinate or even just an equal partner for an extended period of time. If he decides to part ways with Jokowi in the future, it could precipitate another significant and potentially tumultuous overhaul of Indonesia's political landscape.

This article is written by Ananya Raj Kakoti and Gunwant Singh, Scholars in International Relations, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.