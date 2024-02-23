Turkey's first domestically produced KAAN fighter jet makes maiden flight





Turkey's first domestically produced fighter jet completed its maiden flight, bringing it closer to replacing the country's aging F-16 fleet. Named KAAN, the fifth-generation fighter jet took flight on February 21, remaining in the air for 13 minutes and reaching an altitude of 8,000 feet (2.4 kilometers). It reached a speed of 230 knots (426 kilometers/265 miles per hour), according to developer Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS). Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was informed of the step, saying the country has taken a very critical step on the path to producing its own fifth-generation combat aircraft. He also said the aircraft would inspire confidence in allies and strike fear in enemies. Today is our proud day! Our KAAN remained in the air for 13 minutes, reaching a speed of 230 knots at an altitude of 8,000 feet. Our President, Sir, has paved the way for us on this path. @RTErdogana T #OTHERI would like to thank all my colleagues and their families who have worked dedicatedly for us since the beginning. https://t.co/Whtj8X4uCy Temel Kotil (@Temel_Kotil) February 21, 2024 The KAAN program Turkey has prioritized the development of its own fighter jet since 2010, an effort fueled by the U.S. decision to exclude the country from the F-35 program after purchasing an air defense system from Russia. TUSAS said the KAAN program was introduced to meet the air-to-ground and air-to-air combat needs of the Turkish Air Force beyond the 2030s. He is depicted as a fully sentient warrior with intelligent and strong combat abilities, as well as enhanced survivability and agility. The new fighter jet is powered by two General Electric engines also used on the fourth-generation F-16 fighter jets. According to the developer, the KAAN offers aerial dominance through its increased engagement ranges thanks to its new weapons payload. It also offers increased lethality thanks to the support of artificial intelligence and neural networks. With KAAN, our country will not only have a fifth generation combat aircraft, but also technologies that few countries in the world have, Head of Turkey's Defense Industries Directorate Haluk Gorgun said.

