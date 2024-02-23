Carrie Johnson Reveals Romantic Details About Cocktail-Fueled 'Date Night' With Husband Boris





Carrie Johnson rarely fails to delight her followers with sweet updates alongside her three young children, but on Thursday evening, she swapped out her usual campaign snaps to document her romantic evening. The 35-year-old appeared to be hanging out with her husband, Boris Johnson – and they looked like they had a fantastic time! Carrie kicked off the updates with a stunning selfie from inside their stunning home of 3.8 million, Brightwell Manor, before 5 p.m. and started the Spicy Margaritas. Carrie shared a quick selfie before leaving with her boyfriend “I'm a big spicy sidekick girl, so I can't wait to try these. Is 5 p.m. too early!?” the mother of three wrote alongside two pre-mixed bottles of “margarita mixer” and shared a tip for other fans of the cocktail. She added: “Well done! Happy Margarita Day to all those celebrating!” while imagining yourself relaxing in your Grade II listed home holding the delicious cocktail. Carrie enjoyed a spicy margarita before her night out The couple then headed to the cinema to watch the National Theater's Vanya Live with Andrew Scott before heading to a cozy restaurant for a dinner of pizza and wine. “Wow Andrew Scott as Vanya Absolutely amazing. One of the best performances ever,” she wrote after their viewing, adding, “Date night,” alongside a love heart emoji red as they sat down to eat. The couple enjoyed pizza and wine at a cozy restaurant Carrie and Boris secretly married in May 2021 and didn't throw a nuptials party until a year later, when they had the most lavish bash on a sprawling 1,500-acre estate. The venue was Daylesford House in the Cotswolds, a Grade I listed building which houses an orangery, a heart-shaped orchard, a secret garden and a swimming pool. Marquees and hay bales were set up outside so everyone could enjoy the festivities. Carrie Johnson shares adorable new additions to family home Carrie and Boris share three children, Wilfred, three, Romy, two, and baby Frank. The family of five reside in Oxfordshire, in a picturesque village called Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, where the little ones are often seen making the most of their country home. The lavish property's garden spans almost five acres, leaving plenty of space for the Johnson siblings to play together. One of the notable features of the property is the duck pond that their beloved mother Carrie often pictures the children visiting.

