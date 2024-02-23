Trump moves to dismiss classified documents case, citing immunity and illegal appointment of special counsel





Washington — In a series of late-night filings, former President Donald Trump's legal team sought to have a federal indictment related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents dismissed, presenting Thursday to a Florida judge various motions to dismiss the case. let us now consider.

The former president was indicted on 40 counts in the Southern District of Florida following allegations that he illegally retained national defense information and then worked to prevent the federal investigation into its manipulation of this information. Special counsel Jack Smith — appointed in 2022 by Attorney General Merrick Garland to handle two Trump-related investigations — accused Trump of deliberately taking sensitive government documents bearing classified markings from the White House to his Mar-a residence -The girlfriend.

The special prosecutor also charged Trump and two co-defendants – his aide Walt Nauta and resort employee Carlos de Oliveira – with crimes that amounted to accusations of moving boxes containing government documents to avoid detection and having unsuccessfully attempted to delete security camera footage.

Trump, Nauta and de Oliveira have all pleaded not guilty, and in documents filed Thursday, the former president's legal team leveled much of the same criticism of the investigation that Trump discussed on the campaign trail.

In four motions to dismiss the indictment submitted to Judge Aileen Cannon, Trump's lawyers challenged the appointment of Jack Smith as special counsel and asserted that various legal principles – including the Presidential Records Act and the theory of presidential immunity – protected the former president from criminal prosecution in the case.

The lawyers wrote in a memo that the case should be dismissed because, as president, Trump had “unchecked discretion” over classified documents and, under the Presidential Records Act, he could designate any official government document as a personnel record.

“President Trump was still President of the United States when, for example, many of the documents at issue were packaged (presumably by GSA), transported, and delivered to Mar-A-Lago,” the filing states.

Trump's team also argued that the Presidential Records Act “prevents judicial review” of a president's record-keeping, saying the court has no jurisdiction over the matter. In other cases involving “government officials whose last name is not Trump,” the cases were handled differently, they said.

Federal investigators recovered more than 300 documents bearing classified markings from Trump's Mar-a-Lago club after he left the White House, according to court documents filed by prosecutors in 2022. The documents were allegedly kept at several locations at Mar-a-Lago, including a ballroom, bathroom and storage room where more than 80 boxes were stacked.

The former president's legal team on Thursday also used a theory it has so far used unsuccessfully to try to dismiss the 2020 election-related case filed against him by the special prosecutor in Washington, D.C.: presidential immunity.

Trump's lawyers argued that much of the behavior described in the indictment occurred while he was still president, calling them official acts not subject to criminal charges. . Trump “made this decision while still in office,” they wrote of the transfer of documents to Mar-a-Lago. “The alleged decision was an official act and, as such, is subject to presidential immunity.”

Much of the legal arguments in the filing mirror Trump's assertions in the DC case, including his assertion that the threat of future lawsuits could affect how a sitting president operates because it would “hang like a millstone on the neck of any future president, distorting the presidential decision. manufacturing.”

The former president made similar claims to a federal judge and three appeals court judges in the nation's capital. All rejected his assertion of pre-trial immunity, writing that legal and historical precedent do not support the idea that a president can never be indicted for conduct that occurred while in office. Trump has asked the Supreme Court to intervene and further delay his criminal trial in the case while he pursues other appeals. The judges have not yet ruled on his request.

His legal team also challenged the advice of the special counsel himself, arguing that Jack Smith's appointment and funding were “invalid.”

“Neither the Constitution nor Congress created the position of 'Special Counsel,'” they wrote, arguing that the attorney general lacked the authority to appoint Smith to the position.

“The authority he attempts to exercise as special counsel far exceeds the power exercised by a non-senior officer, authority with which Congress has not enveloped him.”

Special advocates are appointed by attorneys general based on guidelines in the Department of Justice manual. In recent history, several special advisors have been appointed during the Trump and Biden administrations. The money for their investigations comes from permanent, open-ended funding that Trump's lawyers say is misallocated because of the way they are appointed.

In nominating Smith, Garland cited numerous laws and regulations that he and other attorneys general say provide necessary authority to selected prosecutors.

The former president's lawyers also urged Cannon to dismiss the cases against him because of instances of “vagueness” they say exist in the laws Trump is accused of violating.

The special counsel is expected to oppose each of these attempts to dismiss the charges, and the judge overseeing the case has indicated she may schedule hearings to consider opposing views.

Other expected motions from Trump to dismiss the case will likely be filed under seal because they could contain sensitive information that prosecutors have asked to keep out of public view. Cannon ruled that such a request would first have to be made to him before any redactions could be made for public release.

The trial in this case is currently scheduled for late May and the parties are expected to meet next week in Ft. Pierce, Florida, to work out potential details of future proceedings. In recent weeks, defense attorneys, prosecutors and Trump himself have met with Cannon behind closed doors to discuss the use of classified evidence in the trial. These disputes remain ongoing.

Lawyers for de Oliveira, Trump's co-defendant and a former maintenance worker at Mar-a-Lago, filed their own motion to dismiss the charges against him. De Oliveira is not charged with any alleged mishandling of classified documents. His lawyers argued Thursday that there was no evidence he knew a federal investigation was underway when he allegedly engaged in obstructive conduct.

“Nowhere does the superseding indictment allege that Mr. De Oliveira ever saw any classified document, or had any knowledge of their existence and presence at Mar-a-Lago at any time.” , wrote his lawyers. “The superseding indictment is also devoid of any assertion that Mr. De Oliveira was aware of a government investigation at the time of his alleged actions.

