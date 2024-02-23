Top 3 news of the day: Jokowi inaugurates the new port of Makassar, the logistics gateway for eastern Indonesia





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – English tempo completed the three main news stories for Thursday, February 22, 2024. Here are the highlights: Jokowi inaugurates the new port of Makassar, the logistics gateway of eastern Indonesia, Malaysian and Indonesian journalists are invited to strengthen collaboration and dirty vote succeeds in raising public awareness of the political process. Here is the list of the 3 main news on English tempo Today: 1. Jokowi inaugurates the new port of Makassar, the logistics gateway of eastern Indonesia TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo inaugurated the Makassar New Port (MNP), a new logistics gateway in eastern Indonesia, today, February 22. He hopes that the MNP will reduce logistics costs in the country, especially in eastern Indonesia. region. “This port will be a major port in eastern Indonesia and we hope that it can streamline logistics costs in our country,” he said in an official statement quoted on Thursday, February 22. Click here to read more 2. Malaysian and Indonesian journalists invited to strengthen their collaboration TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Indonesian Minister of Communication and Information Technology Budi Arie Setiadi has called for stronger collaboration and cooperation between Indonesian and Malaysian journalists in the field of journalism. He made the statement on Monday (Feb 19) while receiving the board of directors of the Malaysian Indonesian Journalists Association (ISMAWI) at the ministry's office in Jakarta, according to a press release from his ministry issued on Wednesday. Click here to read more 3. Dirty Vote succeeds in raising awareness of the political process, says producer TEMPO.CO, Surabaya – Dandhy Dwi Laksono, producer and director of Dirty Vote, said that the success of a film depends on its interpretation. However, the most valid answer to a film's success is measured by the director's intention. “Only the filmmaker can decide whether Dirty Vote is a success or not,” Dandhy told reporters after the film's screening at Widya Mandala Catholic University in Surabaya on February 21. Click here to read more Tempo.co

