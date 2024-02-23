Turkish authorities continue to engage in transnational repression, HRW report says





Turkish authorities continued to organize the kidnapping and return to Turkey of individuals with suspected links to the Glen movement, Human Rights Watch. said in a recent report, according to Stockholm Center for Freedom. According to We Will Find You: A Global Look at How Governments Repress Nationals Abroad, released Thursday, Turkish intelligence services (MIT) collaborated with authorities in countries with weak rule of law frameworks for the forced return of dissidents. The report adds that government officials have openly stated that they are pursuing the movement's affiliates around the world. In 2018, then-deputy prime minister Bekir Bozda said Turkish intelligence services had kidnapped 80 Turkish nationals from 18 countries. TMconfirmedin its annual report for 2022, it carried out forced return operations of more than 100 people with alleged links to the Glen movement, a faith group inspired by Turkish cleric Fethullah Glen. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has targeted supporters of the Glen movement since corruption investigations from December 17 to 25, 2013, which involved former Prime Minister Erdoan, his family members and his entourage. Dismissing the investigations as a coup by the Glenists and a plot against his government, Erdoan labeled the movement a terrorist organization and began targeting its members. He intensified the repression of the movement following an aborted putsch in 2016 which he accused Glen of being the organizer. Glen and the movement categorically deny any involvement in the attempted coup or any terrorist activity. HRW highlighted several incidents in which dissidents were forcibly returned to Turkey. Selahaddin Glen, nephew of FethullahGlen, disappeared in May 2021 while traveling to Kenya to marry his fiancée, a Kenyan national. Although he was a registered asylum seeker in Kenya, he was subject to a deportation order from the Kenyan authorities, based on an INTERPOL Red Notice from Turkey, which required him to present weekly to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters in Nairobi. During one of these visits, he disappeared. Photographs of him handcuffed in Ankara were published several weeks later. Orhan Nand, whom the Turkish government accused of links to the Gülen movement in 2019, was kidnapped in Kyrgyzstan with the participation of Turkish authorities in May 2021. A week after his disappearance, Nandre resurfaced in police custody in Ankara. According to a Stockholm Center for Freedom (SCF) 2023reporton transnational repression, since the coup attempt, Erdoan's long arm has reached tens of thousands of Turkish citizens abroad. From espionage through diplomatic missions and pro-government diaspora organizations to denial of consular services, outright intimidation and illegal renditions, the Turkish government has used a wide range of tactics against his detractors abroad. The government's campaign has relied primarily on renditions, in which the government and MT persuade affected states to hand over individuals without due process, using a variety of methods. The victims suffered several human rights violations, including arbitrary arrests, home searches, torture and ill-treatment during these operations. Ina joint letterIn 2020, UN rapporteurs accused the Turkish government of engaging in a systematic practice of extraterritorial kidnappings and state-sponsored forced returns, with at least 100 Turkish nationals extradited from several states to Turkey. In several of themcasethe United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD)concludedthat the arrest, detention and forcible transfer to Turkey of Turkish nationals was arbitrary and violated international human rights norms and standards. Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

