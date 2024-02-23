Trump's 60% plan to shock China will make everyone poorer

The Biden administration is making it harder to sell semiconductors and other chipmaking equipment to China. getty

Donald Trump is testing his anti-China arguments ahead of the November election. Chances are nothing will top his plan to impose additional 60% tariffs on all goods shipped through the continent to America.

It's a crazy idea, considering how poorly Trump imposed taxes on Chinese imports during his 2017-2021 presidency. For all the pain they caused American households and farmers who ultimately had to pay taxes, they did little, if anything, to change the situation. US-China dynamic.

Not only did Chinese leader Xi Jinping see Trump's 1985 strategy coming, he also gave a masterclass on how to navigate a gigantic trade war. Trump's team couldn't even stop a single wireless equipment maker, Huawei, from thriving.

But Trump's 60% plan, if he wins the election, would strain the global financial system, which would have a boomerang effect on the U.S. economy. And it plays into China's hands at a time when Xi's Communist Party is seeking to increase its geostrategic footprint.

There is good reason to believe that Xi has been missing Trump terribly since January 2021. While Trump tried the economic equivalent of cutting China's tires, Joe Biden went straight to the heart of China Inc.'s ambitions to become a superpower technological.

First, Biden surprised many by leaving Trump 1.0 tariffs in place. This angered both Xi's party in Beijing and many of Biden's Democrats in Washington. But then Biden took on the Chinas soft targets with surgical precision.

Little by little, over the past 37 months, the Biden team has limited China's access to cutting-edge technology. The aim is to make it more difficult to sell semiconductors and other chipmaking equipment in China. The Biden White House has rolled out a testing program to thwart Xi's ambitions in quantum computing and artificial intelligence. It has also invested hundreds of billions of dollars in expanding the U.S. chipmaking game, boosting its economic power.

Biden didn't tweet bromides against Xi's government. It hit China Inc. where it hurts most, in a way that could lead Xi to hope that Biden loses on November 5.

A Trump 2.0 administration would of course be its own nightmare. Additional tariffs would effectively reduce the world's most important economic relationship, worth $575 billion, to rubble. Not to mention the inflationary impacts.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures to his supporters after speaking at a rally February 14, 2024 in North Charleston, South Carolina. Win McNamee/Getty Images

If you think the Federal Reserve is worried about price pressures right now, just imagine if the costs of the vast majority of finished goods consumed by Americans were suddenly 60% more expensive. And does Trump seriously think China won't retaliate? Beijing holds dollars860 billion in US Treasury securitiesmaking him the second most powerful foreign banker in Washington.

And then, of course, there is the question of how Trump's team will respond to Beijing's retaliation. Suffice it to say that next year, the 2008 Lehman Brothers crisis may look like a financial hiccup.

Part of the problem is how the Trump White House 2.0 would give a boost to China's economy not just when it is stalling, but potentially collapsing. The chances of China's real estate crisis being resolved by January 2025 are extremely low. The same goes with Team Xi defusing a $9 trillion time bomb involving local government financing vehicles by then.

China would be Trump's second chance to show Asia who's boss at a time when deflationary pressures are intensifying. And when youth unemployment reaches record levels. And as the costs of Xi's self-inflicted political wounds since 2012 add up.

These missteps include: Xi's reform team dragging its feet in replacing state-owned enterprises with innovative private companies; the draconian lockdowns of the Covid era; the crackdown on tech platforms that left investors wondering if China was not investable; move backwards in terms of freedom of the press and the Internet; remaking Hong Kong in Beijing’s image rather than learning from the city’s animal spirits; not making the yuan fully convertible any sooner.

Economists of course hope that Xi will take advantage of his third term at the head of China to return to the discourse of reforms. The collapse in Chinese stock valuations by around $7 trillion since 2021 shows how spooked investors are by the trajectory of the economy. So far, Xi's inner circle has made slow progress in strengthening China's economic fundamentals.

Time is not on China's side if a new trade war rocks the global economy in 11 months. Or the United States, the world's most vital economic relationship, is deteriorating like never before. The only thing that seems clear right now is that a bigger, more violent trade war will make us all poorer.