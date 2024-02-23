



Suara RR, Lengserkan Joko Widodo Masih Terngiang Jelas By, Syafril Sjofyan Sudah lama. Tokoh bangsa almarhum Dr. Rizal Ramli bersuara. Lengserkan Presiden Joko Widodo sebelum Pilpres 2024. Jokowi akan merusak demokrasi Indonesia. Joko Widodo itu boneka Xi Jin Ping/ RRC dan boneka oligarki Ekonomi (Naga Sepuluh). Teriakan nyaring almarhum RR. Masih terngiang jelas. RR sebagai tokoh bangsa. Sebagai mantan Menko. Disegani oleh lawan maupun kawan. Jaringannya ada dikalangan elect parpol, maupun elect politik di parlement dan istana. Selama puluhan tahun almarhum actif berjuang didalam dan dan luar birokrasi. Tahu persis karakter dan kelakuan rejim Jokowi. Rekayasa mempertahankan kekuasaan dengan menghalalkan segala cara, akan dilakukan oleh Joko Widodo. Mencalonkan anaknya melalui pelanggaran etika berat di Mahkamah Konstitusi. Bukti?. Dikupas berjilid-jilid melalui investigasi oleh majalah terkemuka Tempo. Sayang. Sebagian masyarakat percaya Pilpres 2024 akan jurdil. Berharap ada Perubahan. Paslon akan menang. Setidaknya dua putaran. Padahal jauh sebelum Pemilu secara vulgar Jokowi dan rejim serta aparat sampai ketingkat desa sudah digerakan untuk memenangkan anaknya. Harus satu putaran bagaimanapun caranya. RR pada setiap perdmuan dengan teman-teman aktivis pergerakan berkali-kali menyatakan; Jatuhkan Jokowi sebelum Pilpres 2024. Jokowi akan mengerahkan kekuasaannya berlaku curang. Bangsa ini akan terjajah. Ketika pada bulan Mei 2023. Saya posting pernyataan Petisi 100 tuntutan pemakzulan Jokowi oleh Petisi 100 via japri WA. Dibalas RR dengan 3 jempol. Kemudian mendekat Pilpres ratusan Perguruan Tinggi melalui para Guru Besar, Dosen, Alumni (Civitas Academika) tersadar, mereka bersuara memperingatkan bahayanya kelakuan Jokowi. Cawe-cawe. Melabrak Etika dan Constitusi. Sekarang selesai pencoblosan Pilpres 2024. Kecurangan pilpres seperti yang diutarakan RR. Benar terjadi. Curang terstruktur sistematis in masif (TSM). Diteriakan dan diungkap oleh Petisi 100, bahkan melaporkan sebagai tindak pidana. Diteriakan dan diungkap oleh 200 purnawirawan Jenderal disertai tuntutan makzulkan Jokowi. Diteriakan oleh lebih ratusan Tokoh bangsa, yang punya keahlian dan intergritas. Artinya kecurangan Piplpes berasal dari cawe-cawe Joko Widodo selaku Presiden. Akibat Jokowi memainkan semua infrastruktur kekuasaan. Sangat beralasan adanya Hak Angket yang digulirkan oleh DPR. Disamping didukung oleh 5 parpol. Pasti didukung oleh semua tokoh bangsa yang peduli kebenaran. Serta semua kekuatan masyarakat civil yang mecintai tegaknya demokrasi dengan cara-cara bersih. Saya berbahagia betapa dalam waktu singkat seorang sahabat alm. Rizal Ramli sesama alumni ITB 73. Sdr. Kelana Budi Mulia berprakarsa mengundang (22/2) para sahabat aktivis pergerakan dirumah kediaman Rizal Ramli. Luar biasa. Serasa RR masih ada. Semangat untuk mempersatukan diri, memadukan pemikiran dan daya serta bersinergi dalam perjuangan menegakkan kedaulatan rakyat tetap bernyala. Agenda dukung hak Angket di parlement serta pemakzulan Presiden Jokowi.

Menyalurkan kemarahan rakyat terhadap kecurangan pilpres 2024. Menghindarkan kerusakan akibat amuk masa rakyat. Cara yang pernah ada. Naiknya wapres Habibie sebagai Presiden adalah jalan tercepat. Semoga almarhum Rizal Ramli berbahagia di alam sana. Suara dan semangatnya masih bernyala. Bandung, February 23, 2024

*) Pengamat Kebijakan Publik, Aktivis Pergerakan 77-78, Sekjen APPTNI

