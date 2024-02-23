Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate SECL first mile connectivity projects in Chhattisgarh tomorrow





New Delhi: In line with India's commitment to enhancing energy security and promoting sustainable development, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is expected to virtually inaugurate three key first mile connectivity projects of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India under the Ministry of Coal, in Chhattisgarh tomorrow. These projects, valued at over Rs 600 crore, mark an important step towards faster, environmentally friendly and efficient mechanized coal evacuation. The Dipka OCP Coal Handling Plant, located in Dipka area of ​​SECL, stands out as a key project constructed at a cost of over Rs. 4,00,000.211 million. With an annual coal handling capacity of 25 MT, the project includes an aboveground storage capacity of 20,000 tonnes and a 2.1 km long conveyor belt, facilitating rapid loading of 4,500 to 8,500 tonnes of coal per hour. Additionally, the project will ensure environmentally friendly transportation by minimizing the road movement of coal between the mine and rail sidings, thereby reducing carbon emissions. Read also: GRID-INDIA hosted GO15 Board and Steering Committee meeting This will not only benefit the environment but also improve operational efficiency by significantly reducing rake loading time to less than an hour. Another noteworthy project is the Chhal OCP coal handling plant in Raigarh region of SECL, built at a cost of over 173 crores. With a processing capacity of 6 MT of coal per year, it includes an overhead bunker, a conveyor belt extending over 1.7 km and a silo with a capacity of 3,000 tonnes. Read also: SJVN commissions 50 MW Gujrai solar power plant in Uttar Pradesh Additionally, the Baroud OCP coal handling plant in SECL Raigarh region, designed to handle 10 tonnes of coal per year, was completed at a cost of Rs. 216 million. Equipped with a surface storage capacity of 20,000 tonnes and a 1.7 km conveyor belt, the project includes a rapid loading system capable of loading 5,000 to 7,500 tonnes of coal per hour, significantly streamlining the loading process and contributing to operational efficiency. Aligning with PM GatiShakti’s National Master Plan, these projects demonstrate the commitment to providing multi-modal connectivity and improving coal infrastructure across the region. By generating local employment opportunities and ensuring efficient energy supply, they play a central role in the socio-economic development of the region. Adopting the principles of environmental sustainability, First Mile Connectivity (FMC) projects minimize reliance on coal transportation by road, thereby reducing traffic congestion, road accidents and environmental impact. Read also: If India succeeds, SDGs will succeed: Hardeep S Puri at UNGCNI National Convention

