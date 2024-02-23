Relations between Trkiye and the United States have taken a positive turn, says Senator Shaheen

Relations between Trkiye and the United States are currently on a positive trajectory, US Senator Jeanne Shaheen said on Wednesday, calling Ankara a very important ally after meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoan in the Turkish capital earlier this week alongside his colleague, Senator Chris Murphy.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Shaheen said the meeting with the Turkish president focused on “the importance of Sweden's ratification into NATO” and the sale of F-16s to Trkiye, recently approved by the US Congress.

“We also talked about the importance of NATO to our relationship and that this is an opportunity for us to think about how we could improve our partnerships in the future over a number of questions,” she said.

Turkish-American partnership in Africa

Regarding her assessment of Turkish-American relations, she said: “I think it's positive.”

The two sides now have “an opportunity to look at how we can work together, and in our meeting (with President Erdoan), one of the things we talked about is the ability to build partnerships in Africa,” the Democratic lawmaker said.

Acknowledging that Trkiye “has relationships that we don't have” in Africa, Shaheen said: “We can work together in areas that will be important, not only for these countries, but, I think, for global stability.”

To a question about the significance of F-16 sales to Trkiye, Shaheen said she hoped it would prove to be a harbinger of a new era in bilateral relations.

“We consider Trkiye a very important ally. Obviously, participation in NATO is very important. Trkiye has the second largest army in Europe and we think that is important, and having that air power with the F- 16 will be very important for security, not only in Trkiye and Europe, but also in the United States,” she said.

“We also have very warm relations with the Turkish people. This is very important.”

Opportunity to work in a more positive way'

On whether Ankara and Washington should strengthen their ties to the level of a strategic partnership, the US senator said the two countries “have resolved some of the differences that we had.”

“Like all families and allies, we don't always agree on everything. We have an opportunity to work together in more positive ways,” Shaheen said.

“We need to see how we can resolve the outstanding issues between our countries.”

Regarding Trkiye's return to the F-35 program, Shaheen believes it is “something that is open to conversation.”

“There are still a lot of concerns about the S-400s,” she said, referring to the Russian-made air defense system purchased by Ankara, which led to its withdrawal from the F-35 program and the American sanctions against Trkiye.

The United States suspended Trkiye from the F-35 fighter jet program in 2019 after objecting to the purchase, saying the S-400 system would endanger the planes and was inoperable with the company's systems. NATO.

Ankara has repeatedly said there is no conflict between the two and has proposed the creation of a commission to study the issue. Trkiye also said it had fulfilled its obligations regarding the F-35s and that its suspension was unjustified.

“We appreciate that it’s not operational yet and that’s positive,” Shaheen said.

“But it remains an issue that we will have to work on.”

US recognizes Trkiye's concerns on Syria

Regarding possible cooperation between Washington and Ankara in northern Syria, the US senator said the United States “recognizes Trkiye's concerns about what is happening there.”

In the long term, she said, it is important to have “discussions that address Trkiye's concerns about (terrorist) operations there.”

She also pointed out that the United States “has designated the PKK as a terrorist organization.”

A major point of contention between Ankara and Washington is American support for the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist group, the YPG, “renamed” the Syrian Democratic Forces, and presented by Washington as a key partner in the fight against the Daesh terrorist organization.

Trkiye has historically opposed US support for the YPG due to its ties to the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Trkiye, the US and the EU. The PKK is responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people during its terrorist campaign against Trkiye, which has lasted more than 35 years.

Since 2016, Ankara has successfully launched three counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terrorist corridor and allow the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Rameau d 'Olivier (2018) and Source de Paix (2019). ).

“We are concerned about what will happen in the long term in Syria due to the influence of Iran and Russia, and I think no one wants to return to total control of the country by (Syrian leader Bashar) Assad “Shaheen said.

“A partnership with our ally Trkiye is therefore very important, and we need to think about how we can work on areas where we might disagree.”

Concern about Gaza

Commenting on Israel's devastating war in the Gaza Strip, the US senator noted that Trkiye had played a “very useful” role in trying to resolve the crisis.

“We spoke with President Erdoan about the war and the common concerns we share regarding the loss of life and Gaza. We spoke about the importance of ensuring that Hamas cannot continue to operate as a “terrorist organization,” Shaheen said.

“But I think everyone who sees the images coming out of Gaza should be concerned about the humanitarian situation and the need for more aid.”

Trkiye's role in the war in Ukraine

Regarding the war between Russia and Ukraine, which is soon entering its third year, Shaheen said Washington appreciated Trkiye's support in meeting “the challenge that the Russian invasion … presents to other countries of the 'NATO'.

She said Russian President Vladimir Putin had made it clear that “he has no intention of stopping at Ukraine.”

“The United States is concerned about what this could mean and why it is so important to do everything we can to support Ukraine, so we very much appreciate the support that Trkiye is providing,” said the American senator.

“One of the things that we have come to recognize as a result of the war in Ukraine (is) the importance of the Black Sea,” she added.

Ankara was instrumental in the conclusion of the Black Sea Grain Agreement, signed in July 2022 in Istanbul by Russia, Ukraine, the UN and Trkiye, aimed at resuming grain exports from interrupted Ukrainian ports due to the war. Russia withdrew from the deal last year.

“We very much appreciate the work that Trkiye is doing in trying to keep grain transport lines to the rest of the world open and helping… prevent conflict from brewing in the Black Sea,” Shaheen said . said.