By handing over rice food aid to Bitung City, President Jokowi encourages civic spirit





President Joko Widodo handed over rice food aid directly to residents of Bulog Warehouse, Bitung City, North Sulawesi Province, Friday, February 23, 2024. The event was attended by hundreds of local residents who appeared enthusiastic and eager to receive help. “I see that these ladies and gentlemen are very happy,” declared the President in his speech after noting the great enthusiasm of the aid beneficiaries. The President confirmed that aid beneficiaries had received 10 kilograms of rice for January and February. The Head of State added that the distribution of this aid will continue until next June. “Later this will continue in March, April, May and June. Who doesn't agree with pointing fingers? said the president. The President also hopes that this aid can ease the burden on people's lives in the current economic context. The President said the government would continue to assess the status of the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN) for the continuation of the food aid program. Later, if it is found that the APBN is a little loose, it can be continued after June. Okay, ladies and gentlemen? » asked the President, to which the audience responded unanimously. This food aid program is also seen as capable of easing the burden on the community, especially in Bitung City. Amelia, one of the residents, admitted that her daily needs were met with this help. “It's really funny. Only twice last month I received 10 kilos of rice. I'm happy that my needs were met with this help. “I hope we can get it every month” , Amelia said. Another resident, Susan, sees this assistance as a genuine form of government concern for the well-being of the community. He also expressed his gratitude to the government for adopting this food aid policy. “I am happy to receive rice assistance. I would like to thank President Jokowi for his assistance to the community. “Very useful for everyday use,” said Susan. “Mr. President, thank you very much for helping us,” he said. The President was also accompanied in this activity by Minister of PUPR Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of State Enterprises Erick Thohir, Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Territorial Planning/Head of the National Land Agency Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, the head of Bapanas Arief Prasetyo. , President Director of Bulog Bayu Krisnamurthi, North Sulawesi Governor Olly Dondokambey and Bitung Mayor Maurits Mantiri.

