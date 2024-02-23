Rosie O'Donnell denounces Donald Trump





Rosie O'Donnell has called Donald Trump a “fraud” following the gargantuan ruling against the former president at his civil trial in New York.

Last Friday, Judge Arthur Engoron ordered the former president to pay $355 million in penalties for inflating the value of his assets for years, in an attempt to obtain more favorable terms from banks and insurers.

The judge also barred Trump from serving as an officer or director of a New York company for three years, while his two eldest sons, Eric and Donald Jr., were banned for two years. Trump will not have to pay the fine immediately, as an appeal process will follow Engoron's decision.

Trump criticized the ruling, calling the judge “crooked” and calling his decision politically motivated. As in the other cases against him, Trump denies any wrongdoing.

Following the news, O'Donnell, a frequent Trump critic, took to her TikTok account where she discussed the outcome of the Republican's trial.

“This is good news in the never-ending takedown of our former president,” O’Donnell said. “$350 million, something he's paying for lying. For lying and overstating. For fraud. That's what he is, a fraudster.”

Rounding out his thoughts on Trump, the current front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination and expected to face President Joe Biden again in the November general election, O'Donnell added: “This guy should never have been president, and he should never have done it. be again.”

Newsweek reached out to a Trump representative via email for comment.

O'Donnell and Trump have been engaged in a public feud that began in 2006 when the comedian criticized him on ABC's The View, which she co-hosted at the time.

O'Donnell had criticized Trump for not firing Miss USA winner Tara Conner, who admitted to using drugs and underage drinking. The Apprentice star then responded by calling O'Donnell a “loser” and “fat.”

During a segment on The View, O'Donnell said she didn't like Trump, alleged that he was actually bankrupt, and described him as a “snake oil salesman on Little House on the Prairie.”

Rosie O'Donnell (left) in Pasadena, California on February 19, 2023. Donald Trump (right) in Greenville, South Carolina on February 20. O'Donnell criticized the former president following the outcome of his civil fraud trial. Rosie O'Donnell (left) in Pasadena, California on February 19, 2023. Donald Trump (right) in Greenville, South Carolina on February 20. O'Donnell criticized the former president following the outcome of his civil fraud trial. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images;/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

At the time, Trump rebuked her statements, saying she was “a woman out of control.”

“You can't make false statements. Rosie will regret the words she said,” he added. “I will most likely sue her for making these false statements – and it will be fun. Rosie is a loser. A real loser. I can't wait to take a lot of money from my sweet fat little Rosie.”

The two men regularly sniped at each other over the years.

O'Donnell called the former president “the stupidest human” and a “scary fascist.” Trump, who is known for regularly attacking those he disagrees with, called O'Donnell a “mentally ill woman, a bully, a dummy and, above all, a loser” and someone one “without talent or personality”. “

In August 2022, O'Donnell said that people who continue to support Trump are “willfully blind”, further calling the one-term president “the worst person to ever hold this office”.

“So I think America has come to understand his true essence, and he doesn't have quite the same following as before, and people have woken up to the illusion of Donald Trump,” he said. -she declared. “Because that was it: an illusion created by Mark Burnett on The Celebrity Apprentice that he was somehow some sort of successful businessman, which he never was.

“He got all his money from his father, who was a slum landlord, and his business was only doing logos, not construction.”

