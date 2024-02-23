Donald Trump raises 'serious issue' with Jack Smith





Former President Donald Trump argued that special counsel Jack Smith was wrongly appointed to the position while trying to dismiss the classified documents case.

Trump's lawyers filed a series of motions Thursday to try to dismiss the federal case. The former president has pleaded not guilty to 40 counts over allegations that he illegally retained classified documents after leaving office in January 2021 and then obstructed the federal attempt to recover them.

Newsweek emailed the Justice Department for comment.

Among the arguments made by Trump's lawyers is the disputed claim that he can claim absolute immunity. His legal team also says the Presidential Records Act means Trump was allowed to keep the sensitive documents when he left the White House because he designated them as his personal files while president.

One of the documents also claimed that Smith's nomination by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November 2022 was illegal because it was not first approved by the Senate. This is required by the Appointments Clause and the Appropriations Clause; a previous argument raised the “serious issue,” the filing adds.

Special Counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on a newly unsealed indictment against Donald Trump at the Department of Justice on June 9, 2023 in Washington, DC. The former president's legal team argued that Smith was not legally appointed as special counsel.

“The Appointments Clause does not permit the Attorney General to appoint, without Senate confirmation, a like-minded private citizen and political ally to exercise the prosecutorial power of the United States,” Trump's lawyers wrote.

“As such, Jack Smith does not have the authority to pursue this action,” they added.

The documents filed by Trump's lawyers also cite an earlier petition to the Supreme Court by a team of lawyers and former President Ronald Reagan's attorney general. They said Smith was a private citizen who was not authorized to be appointed special counsel.

The filings from former Attorney General Edwin Meese and law professors Steven Calabresi and Gary Lawson were submitted in December 2023 as Smith tried to fast-track the Supreme Court into ruling on whether Trump is immune from prosecutions. The former president says he can invoke absolute immunity to dismiss the federal investigation into the events leading up to the Jan. 6 attack. Smith is also overseeing this investigation as a special counsel because the allegations relate to Trump's tenure.

The petition to the Supreme Court says Smith cannot ask the nation's highest court to immediately rule on the immunity argument because it “lacks authority” to do so.

“It also has no authority to pursue the underlying prosecutions. These actions may only be taken by persons duly appointed as federal officers to duly established federal offices,” the motion states.

“Neither Smith nor the special counsel position under which he purports to serve meets these criteria. And that is a serious problem for the American rule of law, whatever one may think of the defendant or the conduct at issue in the underlying proceedings.”

Trump, the expected Republican presidential nominee in 2024, also accused the two federal cases of being a politically motivated “witch hunt” aimed at preventing him from winning the next election.

When Garland announced Smith's appointment as special counsel, he cited his “authority” as attorney general to do so. He said there was a law that granted him authority to appoint officials to investigate matters.

Bill Barr, the former attorney general in the Trump administration, cited the same law when he appointed special counsel John Durham to investigate the origins of an FBI investigation into Russian interference in the US election. 2016, CNN reported.

Trump is expected to go on trial in May to face charges related to the classified documents.

