Chinese police work in Kiribati, Hawaii's Pacific neighbor

SYDNEY, Australia Chinese police are working in the remote atoll of Kiribati, neighboring Hawaii in the Pacific Ocean, with uniformed officers involved in community policing and a crime database program, officials said Kiribati officials told Reuters.

Kiribati has not publicly announced the policing agreement with China, which comes as Beijing renews efforts to expand security ties in the Pacific islands amid a growing rivalry with the United States.

Kiribati, a country of 115,000 people, is considered strategic despite its small size because it is relatively close to Hawaii and controls one of the world's largest exclusive economic zones, covering more than 1.35 million square miles of the Pacific. It hosts a Japanese satellite tracking station.

Kiribati's acting police commissioner, Eeri Aritiera, told Reuters that Chinese police on the island worked with local police, but there was no Chinese police station in Kiribati.

The Chinese Police Delegation team works with the Kiribati Police Service to assist with the Community Policing and Martial Arts (Tai Chi) Kung Fu program, and with the IT department to assist with our database program on crime, he said in an email.

The Chinese embassy in Kiribati did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the role of its police. In a January social media post, the embassy named the head of the Chinese police station in Kiribati.

Aritiera, who attended a December meeting between Chinese Public Security Minister Wang Xiaohong and several Pacific Islands police officials in Beijing, said Kiribati had requested Chinese police assistance in 2022 .

Up to a dozen uniformed Chinese police arrived last year on a six-month rotation.

They only provide the service Kiribati police need or request, Aritiera said.

The Kiribati president's office did not respond to a request for comment.

China's efforts to strike a security and trade deal in the region, where it is a major infrastructure lender, were rejected by the Pacific Islands Forum in 2022.

However, Chinese police have been deployed to the Solomon Islands since 2022, after the two countries signed a secret security pact criticized by Washington and Canberra as undermining regional stability.

Graeme Smith, a Pacific expert at the Australian National University, said China was seeking to expand its influence over the Chinese diaspora and police were very useful eyes and ears overseas.

This is extraterritorial control, he said. Chinese police are also said to have an eye on the internal politics of Kiribatis and its diplomatic partners.

Aritiera said Chinese police were not involved in the security of Chinese citizens on the island.

China's ambassador to Australia said last month that China had a strategy to establish police ties with Pacific island countries to help maintain social order and that this should not worry Australia.

Kiribati shifted its ties from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019, with President Taneti Maamau encouraging Chinese investment in infrastructure. National elections will be held this year.

China built a large embassy on the main island and sent agricultural and medical teams there. He also announced plans to rebuild a World War II-era US military airstrip on Kiribatis Kanton Island, sparking concern in Washington. The airstrip was not built.

At its closest point, the island of Kiribatis Kiritimati is 1,340 miles south of Honolulu.

The United States responded by pledging in October to modernize the wharf on Kanton Island, a former American military base, and said it wanted to open an embassy in Kiribati.

Meg Keen, director of the Lowy Institute's Pacific Islands Program, said China has security ambitions in the region.

Australia and the United States are concerned about this prospect, in Kiribati and the region, and are taking steps to protect their position, she said.

An Australian Foreign Department spokeswoman said Australia was working to meet the security needs of Kiribatis and had donated two patrol boats.

Australia is supporting the Kiribati Police Service with major improvements to its policing infrastructure, including a new barracks, headquarters and radio network, she said.

Papua New Guinea, the Pacific's largest island nation, said this month it would not accept a Chinese offer of police assistance and surveillance technology, after news that it was negotiating a policing agreement with China has drawn criticism from its traditional security partners, including the United States and Australia.