What does Donald Trump's NATO posture mean for Canada?





Donald Trump's recent frank admission that he would encourage Russia to do whatever it wants to NATO members who shirk their commitments within the alliance has, predictably, dominated the news cycle for several days.

What this veiled threat means for Canada, which perennially fails to meet the NATO benchmark of spending 2 percent of its gross domestic product on defense, is uncertain but certainly worrying.

Read more: Justin Trudeau and NATO: the problem with Canadian defense is not money, it's culture

Even a potential Pierre Poilievre government would only work to achieve this goal. Poilievre's simultaneous commitment to balancing the budget suggests that a substantial increase in Canadian Armed Forces spending is unlikely.

Unilateralism, not isolationism

Despite some Republican efforts to calm the waters stirred by former President Trump, a recent survey by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs highlights the diminishing Republican appetite for foreign engagements.

It found that a majority of Trump Republicans would prefer the United States to be less involved in world affairs. Such discoveries predictably inspire headlines about American isolationism. The recent blockage of funding for Ukraine in the US Congress reflects this development.

According to historian Walter Russell Meade, Trump pursued a classic Jacksonian approach to governance during his presidency: minimalist government that aims to fulfill the nation's destiny by ensuring the physical security and economic well-being of the American people in his country. do so while interfering as little as possible with the individual freedoms that make this country unique.

However, this approach is less isolationism than unilateralism. This is consistent with what Trump announced in his “America First” national security strategy in 2017 and later reaffirmed in his 2019 speech to the United Nations General Assembly that US dominance is not hindered by the need to work with others.

This is evident in the Chicago poll, which found that half of Trump Republicans (48%) believe the United States should be the dominant world leader, while a majority of non-Trump Republicans (65%) believe that the country should play a shared leadership role. . Essentially, Jacksonians see no point in working with outsiders because it restricts America's ability to make decisions solely in its own self-interest.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets people after a Fox News Channel town hall on February 20, 2024 in Greenville, South Carolina (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) What would the end of NATO mean?

A bipartisan bill passed by the U.S. Senate in late 2023 prohibits a unilateral presidential withdrawal from NATO without a two-thirds majority in the Senate or a specific act of Congress.

However, a US president could easily obstruct NATO by withdrawing US troops based in Europe, refusing to actively participate in NATO exercises and, more generally, raising doubts about the sanctity of Article 5 of the NATO treaty, which essentially guarantees collective defense if any member is attacked.

The end of NATO would mark the destruction of the post-World War II international system and the return to a balance of power. In such a world, the greatest powers would dictate the structures and rules by which their regional spheres of influence would be governed, regardless of the wishes of the citizens of those sovereign nations.

Read more: Donald Trump is already irritating foreign leaders trying to prepare for a possible presidency

What would this mean for Canada as a member of the American sphere? Even though most of Canada's trade flows south rather than across the oceans, and even though the collapse of the post-war system of multilateral relations would normally be a disaster for a mid-sized trading nation like Canada , it would nevertheless probably be able to weather the storm thanks to its close attachment to the United States

But lacking the resources of a great power, countries like Canada rely on established norms, rules and institutions to make the world predictable and stable. These concepts are at considerable risk when great powers begin to act unilaterally.

Maintaining transatlantic relations would have little strategic value for Canada in the face of American abuses of power. Its allies would be of no use in remedying America's mercantilist behavior. Canadian governments have never been able to shield our national economy from the influence of the American market, and it would be increasingly impossible to achieve this if NATO no longer existed.

In fact, the worst outcome would be the strategic containment of Canada on the North American continent.

Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada-US border crossing in Windsor, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke Special relationship under respiratory assistance

The special relationship that Canada once enjoyed with the United States has largely disappeared, except for a residual sense of goodwill that Americans generally reserve for Canada. The Trump administration has demonstrated that no such good nature exists and has further treated Canada with zero-sum precision in its economic policies.

Still, the complex and intertwined relationship between the United States and Canada would be difficult to unravel, nor would it be painless for Americans. The depth of cross-border relationships may be their best defense against efforts to undo them.

But Canadians should not expect to be spared from the growing distrust within America, especially in the event of a second Trump presidency.

Read more: Why Canada shouldn't always count on special treatment from the United States

Northern border security continues to arouse suspicion. A car crash late last year near Niagara Falls' Rainbow Bridge quickly sparked fears among some U.S. commentators about lax Canadian border controls, although those concerns proved unfounded.

The Greek general Thucydides observed that the strong do what they can and the weak suffer as they must.

An increasingly unilateral America under Trump's leadership will be far more predatory toward Canada and Mexico. The relative geographic isolation of Canada from the world, which has historically ensured remarkable security for the country, could then become a sort of prison.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theconversation.com/what-does-donald-trumps-nato-posturing-mean-for-canada-223942 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos