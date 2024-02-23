DeSantis says he wouldn't serve as Trump's vice president but doesn't rule out 2028 candidacy





Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he has no plans to become vice president and left open the possibility of another White House bid in 2028, according to three sources at a private call Wednesday with his supporters and those who volunteered to be former delegates. presidential candidate.

Audio of the call was first obtained and reported by the New York Post. The authenticity of the quotes from the New York Post and New York Times, which also obtained the call, was confirmed to CNN by two sources.

DeSantis dropped out of the Republican presidential primary last month shortly after losing the Iowa caucuses and backed former President Donald Trump, who is now racing toward the GOP nomination.

According to a source on Wednesday's call, one person basically asked DeSantis if he had any advice on the type of person the Republican nominee should choose as his vice presidential nominee.

After reiterating that he was not interested in the position, DeSantis said his criteria for choosing a vice presidential candidate likely differ from those of Trump, suggesting that identity politics is more of a factor in l former president and his team.

I've heard they're more interested in identity politics. I think this is a mistake. I think you should just focus on who you think would be the best person for the job, DeSantis said.

Although Trump told Fox News this week that DeSantis was on his shortlist of potential candidates, DeSantis declared definitively on Wednesday that he would not serve as vice president, indicating that he would be more effective remaining governor of Florida, two sources said.

As a presidential candidate, DeSantis consistently said he would not serve as vice president, whether under Trump or anyone else. A source also acknowledged that what DeSantis said on that call didn't differ much from what he said as a candidate.

While he has ruled out being vice president, he has not ruled out a run in the 2028 presidential election, the sources said.

I haven't ruled anything out, DeSantis said, according to the Times.

A source told CNN that this was the most interesting part of the call, in his opinion, and that it would not be surprising if DeSantis showed up again, highlighting for example the repeated presidential candidacies of Joe Biden, John McCain and Mitt Romney.

Also on Wednesday's call, DeSantis made what many saw as a veiled dig at Susie Wiles, a senior adviser for the Trump campaign who once served as one of DeSantis' top advisers. She was abruptly ousted from the inner circle of governors in 2019.

I think [Trumps] “There are people around him who were in our orbit years ago who we fired, and I think part of that is because they have a vested interest,” he said. he declared.

Three sources told CNN that DeSantis was likely referring to Wiles with that statement, according to their interpretation, although one source also suggested he might have suggested others in Florida.

In response to reports of the call, Trump campaign strategist Chris LaCivita posted on X that DeSantis was a sad little man.

DeSantis also echoed what he told reporters in January about conservative media, saying they essentially served as a praetorian guard for Trump who didn't hold him accountable.

He said that at some point he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue without losing a vote, DeSantis said, referring to the former president. Well, I think he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue, and the conservative media wouldn't even talk about it.

About 300 people were on the call, according to two sources present. DeSantis gave introductory remarks for about 10 to 15 minutes, then took questions for about 45 minutes.

