What Tucker Carlson's interview with Vladimir Putin shows and what it hides
I spend almost no time watching or getting upset about Tucker Carlson. The former Fox News personality drew criticism for his recent interview with Vladimir Putinwhich took place a few days before Opposition leader Alexei Navalny found dead in a Russian penal colony.
Of course, Western journalists should try to interview Vladimir Putin. Or Nicolas Maduro, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un.
But for two hours, Tucker Carlson did not ask Putin why so many of his opponents found themselves imprisoned and murdered, nor about the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against him for war crimes in Ukraine.
Yet I saw the three minute celebration Tucker Carlson posted from Kiyevskaya metro station in Moscow.
“One way to understand a place is through its infrastructure,” he said. “What we found shocked us… No graffiti, no dirt, no foul odors… no people waiting to push you onto the tracks and kill you. … How do you explain that?”
“How can Russia,” Carlson continued, “have a metro station…that is more beautiful than anything that exists in our country?”
Carlson is careful to point out that the video is not an endorsement of Putin or Joseph Stalin, whose government built the station. But the clear implication of the video, accompanied by dreamlike music and swelling strings, is that even if Vladimir Putin's regime imprisons and kills political opponents and invades neighboring countries without provocation, it is worth it because Moscow has an immaculate metro station. No dirt! No graffiti!
And Kiyevskaya Station looks good, with its gilded marble pylons and large mosaics announcing Russian-Ukrainian unity in the former Soviet Union. A portrait of Vladimir Lenin presides over the rostrum.
Many commentators have compared Tucker Carlson's enthusiasm for the Moscow Metro to the Italian fascists' boast of the 1930s that Benito Mussolini “made the trains run on time” (a claim disputed by historians).
But this tribute to the Moscow metro reminded me of another legend in Russian history. Marshal Grigory Potemkin is said to have built fake, idyllic village facades along the route taken by Empress Catherine II to Crimea in 1787, to improve her view. The term “Potemkin village” now refers to constructions that obscure reality.
Subway stops have been one of my favorite places to find people to interview in a big city – Chicago, New York, Paris – because you meet people in transit from a cross-section of neighborhoods. Many are in a hurry and shake you. But many take the time to share strong opinions about the mayor, the president and life in general.
I noticed that Tucker Carlson didn't interview anyone in the Moscow metro station. They were in town to interview Vladimir Putin, but he didn't ask any Muscovites what they thought of their president, the March elections, the invasion of Ukraine, Alexei Navalny or other dissidents imprisoned. They didn't ask anyone: “What would you like to ask President Putin?”
Even Tucker Carlson must know that asking the Russians for their advice can be dangerous. Do you think maybe there isn't graffiti in a Moscow metro station because anyone who considers spray painting a slogan knows they might end up in a gulag? Is the pristine beauty of this metro station a Potemkin village hiding the fear many Russians live with?
Charles Maynes, NPR's Moscow correspondent, agrees: “The subway is a gem.” But he also told us that he only interviews people on the street without using their last names, for their safety. And “if you don’t talk about war.”
This first appeared in Scott Simon's newsletter, Scott's Thoughts. register here to get early access to his views on current affairs each week.
