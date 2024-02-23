New blow for Imran Khan's party as victory of PML-N candidates is notified from Islamabad headquarters





Imran Khan. File | Photo credit: Reuters

The Pakistani Election Commission announced on February 23 the victory of three candidates from Nawaz Sharif's PML-N in the federal capital, dealing a new blow to the party of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had contested the initial results of the election. ballot.

Backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of Khan, 71, three losing candidates, Amir Mughal, Shoaib Shaheen and Mohammad Ali Bukhari, had filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), alleging manipulation of the results.

The IHC on Wednesday suspended poll result notifications issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for NA-46, NA-47 and NA-48, thereby suspending the success of three Pakistan Muslim League candidates of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz (PML-N), who won all three seats respectively.

While Anjum Aqeel Khan and Chaudhry won on PML-N tickets, Raja Khurram Nawaz won as an independent candidate and joined the party after his victory.

After hearing the parties on Friday, the election watchdog restored the order suspended by the IHC and issued the notification announcing the victory of the three candidates, Geo News reported.

Now, the Commission, after hearing the parties, has finally decided the petitions filed by Mr. Aamer Masood, candidate candidate NA-46 ICT-I, Mr. Shoib Shaheen, candidate candidate NA-47 ICT-II, and Syed Muhammad Ali Bokhari. , Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Ch. Azhar Mehmood contests NA-48 ICT-Ill candidates, in light of the order passed by the Hon'ble High Court, Islamabad,” the ECP said.

Earlier, the three losing PTI-backed candidates challenged the election results before the ECP on February 10, and the Commission issued a status quo order. However, on February 11, the ECP also issued a notification declaring Imran Khan, Chaudhry and Nawaz as re-elected candidates.

Speaking to media outside the ECP, PML-N-backed Chaudhry criticized his rivals for creating controversy over the election results. “We are ready for a political battle,” he was quoted as saying.

Chaudhry accused the PTI of fraudulent activities and misleading the High Court and advised the party not to fight against the state.

PTI-backed independent candidates won more than 90 seats in the National Assembly in the February 8 general elections. The PML-N won 75 seats while the PPP came third with 54 seats. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has 17 seats.

To form a government, a party must win 133 of the 265 seats contested in the 266 seats in the National Assembly.

However, the PML-N and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) agreed on a power-sharing deal to form a new coalition government, which could effectively end the president's chances of returning to power. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shehbaz Sharif of the PML-N has been named as the candidate for the post of prime minister, while Asif Ali Zardari of the PPP is for the post of president.

The PTI on Wednesday rejected attempts by two of its main rivals to form a coalition government, warning that stealing its public support from “mandate thieves” would lead to worse political instability.

