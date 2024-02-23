Donald Trump faces seizure of assets in $454 million fraud case





NEW YORK >> Donald Trump could risk losing some of his valuable properties if he can't pay his hefty civil fraud fine in New York. With interest, he owes the state nearly $454 million — and the amount grows by $87,502 every day until he pays.

New York Attorney General Letitia James told ABC News on Tuesday that she would seek to seize some of the former president's assets if he is unable to pay the bill resulting from Judge Arthur's ruling Engoron from February 16.

Engoron concluded that Trump lied for years about his wealth as he built the real estate empire that propelled him to stardom and the White House. Trump denies any wrongdoing and has promised to appeal.

“If he doesn't have the funds to pay the judgment, then we will seek mechanisms to enforce the judgment in court and we will ask the judge to seize his assets,” James, a Democrat, said in an interview with ABC reporter Aaron Katersky.

Trump's ability to pay his growing legal debts is increasingly murky after back-to-back defeats in court. In January, a jury ordered him to pay $83.3 million for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll.

Trump claimed last year that he had about $400 million in cash — reserves that would be eaten up by his legal sanctions. The rest of his net worth, which he says is in the billions of dollars, is invested in golf courses, skyscrapers and other properties, as well as investments and other assets.

But don't expect James to immediately try to grab the keys to Trump Tower or Mar-a-Lago. Trump's promised appeal is likely to halt his penalty collection while the process plays out.

Here's a look at what's happening in the wake of Trump's costly verdict.

COULD THE STATE REALLY SEIZE TRUMP’S ASSETS?

Yes. If Trump is unable to pay, the state “could raise and sell his assets, encumber his real estate and seize anyone who owes him money,” said Gregory Germain, a law professor at the University of Syracuse.

Asset seizure is a common legal tactic when a defendant cannot access enough money to pay a civil penalty. In one famous example, OJ Simpson's Heisman Trophy was seized and sold at auction in 1999 to cover part of a $33.5 million wrongful death judgment against him.

Trump could avoid losing assets to seizure if he has enough cash – or can free up enough – to pay his fine and the mounting interest.

What he owns is unclear, because most of the information about Trump's finances comes from Trump himself, via his government disclosures and annual financial statements that Engoron has deemed fraudulent.

Trump reported having approximately $294 million in cash or cash equivalents in his latest annual financial statement for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.

After that, according to state lawyers, he added about $186.8 million by selling the lease of his Washington hotel in May 2022 and the rights to manage a New York golf course in June 2023 Part of Trump's sanction requires that he turn over those profits to the state, plus interest.

Engoron's decision last week spared Trump's real estate empire from what the Republican frontrunner deemed the “corporate death sentence,” reversing an earlier decision and choosing to keep his company operating, albeit with severe restrictions, including supervision by a court-appointed monitor.

James did not specify to ABC which Trump assets the state might want to seize, although she noted that her office is directly across the street from a Trump-owned office building in Lower Manhattan that has been the subject of some of the fraud allegations in his lawsuit.

“We're ready to bring judgment to New Yorkers,” James told ABC. “And yes, I watch 40 Wall Street every day.”

HOW WILL AN APPEAL AFFECT TRUMP’S PENALTY?

While Trump has promised to appeal, he is unlikely to have to pay the fine – or risk having some of his assets seized – for some time. If he wins, he may not have to pay anything.

Under state law, Trump will receive an automatic stay if he posts money, assets or an appeal bond covering the amount he owes. A stay is a legal mechanism that halts the execution of a court decision while the appeal process takes place.

“Even if we choose to appeal — which we will — we have to post the bond, which is the full amount and a portion, and we will be prepared to do that,” Trump lawyer Alina Habba said Monday. at Fox News.

Trump's lawyers can also ask the appeals court to grant a stay without securing bail or with a lower amount of bail.

In his Georgia election interference criminal case, Trump paid $20,000 — or 10 percent — for $200,000 bail. After losing in an initial trial involving Carroll last year, Trump put $5.55 million in escrow to cover the cost of the judgment while he appeals. He said he would appeal the January $83.3 million verdict, but he has not yet done so.

“If he can't post bond or meet the Appellate Division's bond requirements, then I would expect him to declare bankruptcy to take advantage of the automatic stay of collection,” Germain said. “But it’s a few chess moves away, so we’ll just have to see what happens.”

Trump's promise to appeal all but assures that the legal battle over his business practices will persist into the heart of the presidential primary season as he attempts to clinch the Republican nomination in his quest to retake the White House.

The appeal is also likely to overlap with his criminal trial next month in his hush money case in New York, the first of his four criminal cases to go to trial.

Trump's 30-day window to appeal will not begin until the clerk at the Engoron courthouse files the documents making the verdict official. Engoron sent the documents to the clerk's office Thursday, but they have not yet been filed. The judge rejected a request from Trump's lawyer, Clifford Robert, that enforcement of the sanction be delayed for 30 days “given the magnitude” of the judgment. Engoron, responding to the lawyer by email, said: “You have failed to explain, much less justify, any reason for the suspension. I am confident that the Appellate Division will protect your appeal rights.

DOES TRUMP REALLY OWE $87,502 PER DAY IN INTEREST?

With each passing day, Trump owes an additional $87,502 in interest on his civil fraud penalty. By Thursday, that will be $525,000 more since the decision was handed down on February 16. Interest will continue to accrue even while he appeals. Barring judicial intervention or an earlier resolution, his bill will reach half a billion dollars by August 2025.

Trump's underlying penalty is $355 million, the equivalent of what the judge called “ill-gotten gains” from reduced loan interest savings and windfall profits from debt deals. development that he could not have concluded if he had been honest about his wealth.

Under state law, he is charged interest on this amount at the annual rate of 9 percent.

As of Wednesday, Trump owed just over $99 million in interest, bringing his total to just under $454 million, or $453,981,779 to be exact, according to calculations by the Associated Press. Trump's interests will continue to grow until Trump pays. Trump owes money as an individual and as the owner of companies named as defendants in James' lawsuit.

Engoron said the interest Trump owes on about half of the total penalty amount — relating to loan savings — can be calculated from the start of James' investigation in March 2019. Interest on the remaining amount – which concerns the sale of Trump's Washington hotel and Bronx golf course rights can be calculated from May 2022 or June 2023.

In total, Engoron ordered Trump and his co-defendants to pay $363.9 million in penalties, or about $464.3 million with interest — the total bill is growing by $89,729 per day, according to calculations by AP.

Trump's sons, Eric and Donald Jr., must each pay about $4.7 million, including interest, to the state for their shares in Washington hotel sales. Weisselberg was ordered to pay $1 million — for half of the $2 million in severance he is receiving — plus about $100,000 in interest.

Until they pay, Weisselberg will have to pay an additional $247 per day, while Trump's sons each owe an additional $990 per day, according to AP calculations.

