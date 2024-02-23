Indonesia: political continuity expected with the new president





Event On February 14, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto won the presidential elections handily. Even if the results will not be made official until the end of March, Prabowo should obtain the majority of votes (currently estimated at 58% of the total), allowing him to be directly elected without having to resort to a second round. He will succeed the very popular President Joko Widodo, who served two five-year terms next October and who gave his support to Prabowo before the elections in exchange for a commitment to political continuity. However, it is estimated that Prabowos' party will come third in the legislative vote where the outgoing president's party, the PDI-P, would win again. Impact After Prabowos' election as the next president of the world's fourth most populous country, broad stability is the most likely bet. Prabowos' victory comes after two consecutive defeats in the last presidential elections. Presumably his comfortable success was boosted by having the popular incumbent president's 36-year-old son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his running mate. Prabowo is widely expected to extend Joko Widodos' reign, at least when it comes to economic policy. Stability in government policy would involve the implementation of prudent macroeconomic policies, significant investments in infrastructure with a symbolic emphasis on the construction of the new capital Nusantara in Borneo and economic nationalism, including maintaining the ban on export certain unprocessed raw materials (such as nickel) to promote FDI in domestic industries (e.g. electric vehicles) for the green energy transition. GDP growth is expected to remain stable and strong in the years to come, around 5%, as in the last ten years (excluding the Covid-related recession in 2020). On the political level, no significant changes are expected. Indeed, Prabowo's weaker result in the parliamentary elections will require compromises to form a coalition with other parties and ensure policymaking. The main risks relate to a weakened rule of law, the fight against corruption and a potential democratic erosion given Prabowo's controversial military past under former dictator Suharto. Additionally, the fact that Joko Widodos' son is Prabowo's vice president could indicate an attempt to establish a political dynasty. On the foreign front, Prabowo may want to emulate the Widodos regime observed under the G20 presidency in 2022 by maintaining Indonesia's high visibility on the diplomatic scene and as a major representative of the Global South. It is also expected to maintain close economic ties with its largest trading partner, China. However, due to former General Prabowos' military experience, stronger defense of Indonesia's maritime interests in the South China Sea is not ruled out. Credendos' positive country risk ratings, reflecting good macroeconomic fundamentals, are maintained at their current levels. Analyst: Raphal Cecchi [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://credendo.com/en/knowledge-hub/indonesia-policy-continuity-expected-new-president The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos