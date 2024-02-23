Google's Gemini AI chatbot criticized for 'bias' against PM Modi; Rajeev Chandrasekhar reacts





Google's Gemini AI chatbot is facing social media wrath for “discriminating against white people”, “amplifying Hamas propaganda” and now for allegedly being “biased” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A X user took to the social media platform to complain about the alleged bias of Google's Gemini AI tool against Prime Minister Modi. According to the claims, when asked a question about fascism, the Gemini AI tool displayed an apt answer on PM Modi. However, when the same question was asked about former US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the AI ​​tool refused to give a clear answer. READ ALSO : Elon Musk on the Gemini chatbot: Google's senseless, racist and anti-civilizational programming is clear to all “This @google #GeminiAI is not just woke, it's downright malicious @GoogleIndia. The Indian government should take note,” it read. an article on X. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar reacted to the user's complaint against Google's Gemini AI tool. He said on Friday that the platform was violating information technology (IT) rules as well as other laws. “These are direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of the Intermediate Rules (IT Rules) of the IT Act and violations of several provisions of the Penal Code,” Chandrasekhar posted. The minister sent this message to Google and the Ministry of Electronics and Informatics, indicating further measures in this matter. On Thursday, Google announced that it was temporarily stopping its artificial intelligence chatbot Gemini from generating images of people. The development came a day after Google apologized for “inaccuracies” in the historical representations it was creating. Gemini users this week posted screenshots on social media of historically white-dominated scenes with racially diverse characters they claim to have generated, leading critics to question whether the company is overcorrecting the risk of racial bias in its AI model. READ ALSO : “Bard is now Gemini”: will Google rename its AI chatbot this week? Here's what we know so far We are already working to resolve recent issues with Geminis' image generation functionality,” Google said in a post on social media platform people and will release an improved version soon,” he added. Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more. Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now! Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. See all the latest measures regarding the 2024 budget here. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less Published: February 23, 2024, 5:50 PM IST Topics that might interest you



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/google-gemini-ai-chatbot-under-fire-for-bias-pm-narendra-modi-rajeev-chandrasekhar-reacts-11708690294837.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos