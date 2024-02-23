Donald Trump's Stance on Bitcoin Shifts, Says 'A Lot of People Are Embracing It'





Former United States President Donald Trump and leading Republican candidate in the November election appears to be turning to Bitcoin BTC -0.89%, after criticizing cryptocurrencies in the past.

In January, Trump said he would never authorize the issuance of digital currencies by the US central bank if elected. Such a currency would give the federal government, our federal government, absolute control over your money. They could take your money and you wouldn't even know it was missing, he warned at the time.

During a recent town hall on Fox News, alongside South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, Trump was asked if the logical next step was for him to adopt Bitcoin, given that it is decentralized, that the government can't get their hands on it and that all young people are particularly interested in it, suggested host Laura Ingraham.

I have always liked one currency. I call it a currency. I like the dollar, but a lot of people do [Bitcoin] and frankly, it takes a life of its own, Trump responded. You'll probably have to adopt some regulation, as you know, but a lot of people do. And more and more I see people wanting to pay in Bitcoin, and you see something interesting, so I can live with it somehow.

Some Bitcoiners attributed the remarks to pro-Bitcoin Vivek Ramaswamy, a former Republican candidate who supported Trump after dropping out of the U.S. presidential race in January and running for Trump's vice president. The founder of biotech company Roivant Sciences has been both an advocate for the crypto industry and an opponent of CBDC implementation.

Donald Trump's changing views on crypto

In June 2021, Trump appeared to be much more critical of Bitcoin, stating that “it seems like a scam” in another interview with Fox News.

“Bitcoin, it looks like a scam. I was surprised, you know, back home it was $6,000 and much less. I don't like it because it's another currency competing with the dollar , essentially it's a currency that competes with the dollar. dollar. I want the dollar to be the currency of the world,” he said at the time.

As president in 2019, Trump also lambasted Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. “I'm not a fan of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, which are not money and whose value is very volatile and based on nothing,” Trump said.

However, Trump has since continued to promote his own non-fungible tokens, including a trading card collection in December 2022 and a Mugshot edition of the collection in December last year. Blockchain analytics platform Arkham Intelligence said a crypto wallet it said belonged to Trump sold 1,075 ETH, worth about $2.4 million at the time , during the same month.

Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that distributes news, research and data. Since November 2023, Foresight Ventures has been a majority investor in The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto sector. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to provide objective, impactful and current information about the crypto industry. Here is our current financial information.

2023 The Block. All rights reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

