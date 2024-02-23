In the United States, 'old friends' hail the benefits of their ties with Xi

Editor's Note: China Daily is publishing a series of articles chronicling President Xi Jinping's visits to China and abroad over the past decade, to present his vision for development in China and the world.

President Xi Jinping meets and poses for a group photo with representatives of friendly personalities before attending the Friendly Organizations of the United States Welcome Dinner, in San Francisco, the United States, November 15, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

The trip from the U.S. Midwest to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in California in November provided an opportunity to discuss how the United States and China can work together successfully, said Bob Holden, president of the U.S. Heartland China Association.

Holden, along with the association's strategic advisor, Kenneth Quinn, and its executive director, Min Fan, were among a group of “old friends” invited to meet Xi. They shared their thoughts on the meeting in an online discussion on Tuesday.

Holden said he had pleasant interactions with several Chinese people at the event.

“I read his (Xi's) speech on the way back to Missouri. (It was) very thoughtful, very insightful, and I think it was very focused on how we build a bridge that works for everyone in the future,” Holden said.

He encouraged people to get a copy of Xi's speech in California “so they can hear his words and his thoughts.” “I think we can build this foundation by looking at it in a win-win situation, not a win-lose situation,” he said.

Quinn, who is also president emeritus of the World Food Prize Foundation, said Xi's experiences played an important role in shaping China's approach to the United States. Xi first visited the state of Iowa in 1985 as a county official in Hebei province.

“No future leader will have had the kind of dramatic impact that President Xi had … as a young man in Iowa,” Quinn said.

Xi paid special attention to his old friends, many of whom are from Iowa and California, by hosting a private reception with them before a dinner banquet, at which more than 200 other people from the American business community joined them , Quinn said.

Quinn said Sarah Lande, who hosted Xi in 1985 in the Iowa town of Muscatine, sat at the head table with the president, alongside a veteran member of the Flying Tigers, the group of American volunteer pilots who stood alongside the president. Chinese in the fight against Japanese aggression during World War II.

Through the seating arrangements, Xi “made the case that the U.S.-China relationship is based on people-to-people and people-to-people relationships,” Quinn said.

Fan said: “I think he really enjoyed meeting his old friends.”

Quinn and Fan said they were particularly struck by Xi speaking about his own experiences in rural China when he was 15 and how that shaped his vision for eliminating rural poverty.

“When he talked about spending seven years in the countryside, he went off-script. He talked about how much he really cared about the people. I could feel that real emotion coming through,” Fan said.

The three online panelists said that in his speech, Xi asked: “Are we adversaries or partners?” ” and he said he wanted the two sides to be partners.

Quinn, who visited China twice in 2023, said China had launched a series of programs over the past year to improve relations. He said the United States should have a discussion on how to respond to the question posed by Xi.

“I believe China is concerned that the United States and China are on track to become adversaries, which could lead to significant conflict, and they want the facts to be clear if that happens , they said we can be partners. , we can be friends,” Quinn said. “So I thought the speech deserved much more attention than the American press was giving it and was very significant for that reason.”

Susan Thornton, vice president of the American Heartland China Association and moderator of the discussion, said the United States must find ways to collaborate with China on many issues, because the two countries are by far the largest global players in areas such as economics. , military, scientific and technological.

“I don't know if people are really aware of how intertwined we are, how co-dependent we are in many, many areas, and how much we're going to have to work together to solve many of the big challenges that what the world is facing,” Thornton said.

Citing concerns generated in the United States by Japan's economic rise in the 1980s, Thornton said domestic confidence could play a role in the current dynamic in U.S.-China relations.

“I just hope that Americans can be confident enough to understand that, fundamentally, China does not pose a threat to our status, our competitiveness and our sense of self,” Thornton said. “We can both find a place in the world that satisfies our idea of ​​ourselves, find common ground and a win-win place.”

(Web Editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)