Turkey and Somalia to strengthen military ties after historic deal

Ankara: As Somalia partners with Turkey to help it strengthen its maritime and naval capabilities, questions are now being asked about the potential regional impact of this rapprochement and why Ankara is expanding its military presence in abroad, notably by seeking a greater presence in the Red Sea. .

Somalia's cabinet on Wednesday approved the historic defense deal that allows Turkey to defend African countries' coastlines for the next decade, amid tensions with Ethiopia, and mandates it to build a navy for the country.

Turkey, whose navy has operated off the coast of Somalia and in the Gulf of Aden under the UN mission since 2009, will not only build the African country's navy, but also train and equip personnel to combat the illegal fishing in the territorial waters of the latter.

Turkey has also been training Somali soldiers for several years to help the country develop its army.

Ankara also has its largest overseas military base, in Mogadishu, while a Turkish company operates the capital's airport.

This agreement will end the fear of terrorism, pirates, illegal fishing, poisoning, abuse and threats from abroad, declared Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, quoted by the local press, during the cabinet meeting.

Somalia will have a true ally, a friend and a brother on the international stage, he added.

Although details of the deal have not yet been disclosed, the Somali press claimed that the deal would give Turkey 30 percent of revenues from Somalia's exclusive economic zone, which is rich in marine resources.

Considered a gateway to the continent, Somalia's coastline, 3,025 km long, is the longest in Africa.

The agreement must be ratified by the Turkish parliament and the president before being finalized.

Hakan Akbas, senior advisor to the Albright Stonebridge Group, said the deal shows Turkey's growing ambition to become a key player in the Horn of Africa, strengthening its ties with Somalia and Ethiopia, but excluding certain Ethiopian agreements troubling Mogadishu.

Turkey's recent strategic moves aim to strengthen the Somali military, promote stability and protect its interests through security, economic and humanitarian efforts, he added.

According to Akbas, this agreement reflects Turkey's bold foreign policy and its strategy to establish key military and economic partnerships aimed at securing its interests in the region.

This makes Somalia a critical partner in national security, counter-piracy, counter-terrorism and border protection, including against illegal fishing. It is a win-win situation for both nations, he said.

Earlier this month, Somali Defense Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur signed the framework agreement in Ankara that mandates Turkey to protect Somali territorial waters.

For Rashid Abdi, chief analyst at Sahan Research, a Nairobi-based think tank, the deal gives Turkey enormous leverage to reshape Somalia and the Horn of Africa.

The Turkish Navy will help rebuild Somalia's navy and deploy ships to patrol its maritime economic protection zone. Turkey is now in a position to become Somalia's main strategic partner, he told Arab News.

However, tensions remain high in the region, especially after Ethiopia and breakaway Somaliland reached an agreement granting Addis Ababa access to the Red Sea and guaranteeing recognition of Somaliland as an independent state.

Somaliland is still internationally recognized as part of Somalia, although it controversially declared independence in 1991. The agreement had infuriated Somalia, which saw it as a violation of its territorial sovereignty.

As Ankara also has close ties with Ethiopia and has supplied it with military drones in 2022, it remains to be seen how Turkey will balance the national interests of the two countries, particularly regarding maritime violations.

Abdi believes the deal will put Turkey in a difficult situation if Ankara seeks to impose Somali sovereignty over breakaway Somaliland.

This will also be seen as a provocation by Ethiopia which wants to establish a military base on the coast of Somaliland near Bab Al-Mandeb, he added.

Turkey has huge business interests in Ethiopia. Turkey helped the Ethiopian Prime Minister end the conflict in Tigray. For now, Turkiye is walking a tightrope. It is therefore unclear how Ankara will manage to balance the competing demands of its two Horn of Africa allies, Ethiopia and Somalia. Ethiopia is a major market, headquarters of the African Union and regional hegemon. Upsetting Ethiopia and thwarting its regional interests in Somaliland will put Addis Ababa on a path of confrontation with Ankara, he added.

In December, the UN Security Council lifted its arms embargo imposed on the Somali government for three decades.

The latest defense deal with Somalia is anchored in a meticulously crafted intellectual framework spanning a decade, said international relations professor Serhat Guvenc of Istanbul's Kadir Has University.

Ankara recently announced the supply of a second batch of MILGEM corvettes to the Ukrainian Navy. Turkey's upcoming efforts to help Somalia strengthen its naval forces will mark the country's second significant contribution to a foreign navy, he added.

According to Guvenc, Turkey's strategy in Africa began by strengthening trade and economic ties before seeking to provide high-end Turkish military training and weapons systems.

Turkey recently built Istanbul-class frigates for its naval forces, illustrating the country's growing maritime prowess stretching from Istanbul to the Gulf of Aden without requiring refueling stops, he said.

Turkiye also participated in Multinational Combined Task Force 151 to prevent piracy attacks in the Gulf of Aden and off the eastern coast of Somalia. Turkiye took command of the task force six times.

Turkish naval forces have demonstrated high efficiency and even in cases where Turkey has not committed ships, its commanders have been preferred due to their deep understanding of regional challenges, Guvenc said.

Although they recognize the strategic importance of the agreement, experts warn that its implementation will require considerable investment and logistical capabilities on Turkey's part.

In 2014, Turkish naval forces began their circumnavigation of Africa and visited the continent twice. But this time, Turkey must double or even triple its naval forces to achieve effective reach in the vast region, Guvenc said.

Bases abroad give countries significant prestige and place them among countries with influence in remote regions of the world. This is a key indicator for power hierarchies because it means the country is able to project its strategic power from its naval influence, he added.

However, Guvenc sees some political risks in this agreement.

Turkey has traditionally refrained from taking part in intra-African conflicts. She has always taken a stand above conflicts. But it remains to be seen to what extent it could safeguard Somali interests by force or whether it would have to be involved in local conflicts. It is also technically difficult to protect Somalia's exclusive economic zone, which intersects with issues such as illegal fishing activities and potential clashes with other countries in the region, he said.