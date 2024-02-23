Donald Trump, victim king – by Anand Giridharadas





There are all kinds of people in this world, but none are rarer than those who identify with both Vladimir Putin and Alexei Navalny.

However, it was Donald Trump this week. Of course, Trump has long identified with Putin, calling him a genius and believing, against all national evidence, that the smartest rises to the top. Most importantly, Trump did everything in his power to make the world safer for Putin, to make the world his oyster. But when Navalny, Putin's archenemy as leader of Russia's pro-democracy opposition, died in prison this week, Trump found himself moved by the story of a great martyr because Navalny was making him think of him.

What's happening to Trump, according to Trump, is a form of Navalny, as he said during a Fox News town hall with Laura Ingraham. The death of the Russian dissident had apparently made Trump increasingly aware of what is happening in our country, as he wrote on Truth Social, which is, of course, what is happening to him: his personal problems, the hundreds of millions of dollars in judgments he owes, the dozens of criminal charges he is fighting: I am the leading candidate, I have been indicted four times, I have eight or nine trials, all because I'm in politics.

Trump's simultaneous identification with the Russian tyrant and the pro-democracy leader he muzzled and killed is less strange than it seems, because it is important to Trump's project that he be both an invulnerable strong man and a persecuted martyr. He is a master in the art of playing the Victim King.

For someone who swore to be a dictator on the first day of his second term, Trump is unusually prone to showing vulnerability. They come to get him, he is surrounded, he gets bogged down, the powerful attack him. At the simplest level, he's trying to reverse the traditional flow of worry in a democracy: he wants you to worry about him instead of expecting him to worry about you. But he also cleverly turned this exhortation to worry about him into a kind of proxy shield for his supporters: by worrying about him, you end up worrying about yourself. They want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedom, it's very simple, Trump said. I will never let this happen. They want to silence me because I will never let them silence you. And in the end, they don't blame me; They are after you. And I happen to be in the way. It's an honor to do so.

This type of appeal has been crucial for aspiring autocrats, as Ruth Ben-Ghiat explained in an interview with Ink: This victimization is really important because it creates a protective attitude. So you go to Trump rallies, and people will say, “He's been through so much, we need to be there to support him, even to the point of becoming an army that trashes the Capitol.”

It's pretty clear what's in it for him. Nice job if you can get tens of millions of people who have far less than you to worry about you and even risk their bodies and livelihoods for you when you wouldn't risk these things for yourself, and would certainly not risk anything for them. But what does this bring them? What does it do to make people feel part of the Victim Kings court, even in the face of all the evidence of how little he intends to do to improve your life?

One answer is that being in his air is reward enough. That the hunger it feeds is not for a better life or for solutions to problems at the border or for your ability to pay your bills, but to feel a little better about yourself in a time of change, this era of expansion of the we within the we. people who perhaps make you feel anxious, insecure, silenced by others simply gaining voice, oppressed by greater equality, forced to adapt to the harsh reality of other people's existence .

The Victim King complex of the aspiring autocrat is therefore reflected in his supporters. He seeks absolute power by showing weakness, and his followers transform their feelings of weakness into a feeling of strength attributed to them by their dear leader. Even if one is the most miserable, the poorest, the least respected member of a group, there is compensation for one's miserable condition in feeling that I am part of the most wonderful group in the world. I, who am in reality a worm, become a giant by belonging to the group, wrote Erich Fromm, German-American social psychologist, in a book from 1973. He had a name for this way of being.

He called it group narcissism.

