President Joko Widodo asks banks to increase the share of credit to MSMEs and BIS prepares the ultra micro segment as a source of growth





Jakarta – PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk or BRI, as the bank with the largest MSME loan portfolio in Indonesia, will continue to focus on MSMEs this year, especially regarding empowerment. Until the end of December 2023, BIS credit distribution to MSMEs reached IDR 1,068.7 trillion. Previously, at the 2024 Annual Meeting of the Financial Services Sector (20/2), Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) invited stakeholders in the financial services sector to continue to maintain the Indonesian economy so that it is inclusive and sustainable in a geopolitical situation which is still not conducive. The President encouraged the financial services sector to contribute to the growth of MSMEs by improving access to capital. “What is no less important is our support for MSMEs through banks and insurance. “Bank credit to MSMEs is currently still 19%, this requires a breakthrough, we need a strategy to let there be an increase in bank credit to MSMEs so that we can see MSMEs grow,” he said. On this subject, the BIS has targeted an MSME credit growth strategy of 11 to 12% in 2024. “If now, the BIS increases its credit to 11.2%, then the BIS wants to continue to grow aggressively in 2024, or around 11 to 12%. ” Director Utama BRI Sunarso said recently. Throughout 2023, the BIS managed to encourage credit distribution to grow by 11.2 percent year-on-year to reach IDR 1,266.4 trillion. This achievement is higher than the domestic banking sector's credit distribution of 10.4% year-on-year for the whole of 2023. “The BIS credit has reached 1,266 trillion. This means that it is capable of growing by 11.2% and what is more interesting and more important for the BRI is that we remain focused on MSMEs, with the share of credit to MSMEs from the BIS reaching 84, 38%. “Our goal is to reach 85% by 2025,” he added. The strategy, Sunarso continued, is to first remain focused on MSMEs, especially ultra-micro. Therefore, the continuation of the performance and strategy of Holding Ultra Micro (UMi) is realized as a new source of growth. So far, in terms of expansion, UMi Holding has entered its third year and has managed to add 6 million debtors, so that from 31 million debtors initially (September 13, 2021), it has now managed to serve no less than 37 million debtors to obtain formal financial access (from December 2023). Furthermore, the number of ultra-micro holding clients reached 37 million borrowers. BRI Group's success in onboarding customers in the ultra-micro segment has had an impact on reducing the number of customers who do not have formal financial access. Another achievement recorded by Holding UMi is that it distributed financing of IDR 53 trillion via digital caps or cashless to more than 8.6 million customers. Holding UMi has also integrated over 31 million pieces of data to use as cross-selling marketing. “Ultra Micro Holing is in fact in its spirit to be more efficient and also more effective in supporting MSMEs, so that BRI can extend the reach of services to as many people as possible in the most manner and at the most cost possible,” concluded Sunarso.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://radarjember.jawapos.com/sinergi/794364084/presiden-joko-widodo-minta-perbankan-tingkatkan-porsi-kredit-umkm-bri-siapkan-segmen-ultra-mikro-sebagai-sumber-pertumbuhan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos