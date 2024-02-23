Trump presents the election as a battle against an evil system determined to attack Christians





Former President Donald J. Trump often describes his presidential campaign as a battle for America's future. But speaking at a Christian media convention in Nashville on Thursday, he wrapped that portrayal in a strict framework of good versus evil, portraying his political opponents as part of a wicked system.

Mr. Trump also revived his assertion that America's greatest threat comes not from outside our country but from within, language that alarmed experts last year who saw echoes in it. autocratic leaders.

During his speech Thursday at the National Religious Broadcasters convention in Nashville, Mr. Trump described the threat as that of liberals specifically, a corrupt, radical-left political class that he largely portrayed as inherently bent on attacking Christianity .

Christians cannot afford to sit idly in this fight, Mr. Trump said. He then added, without providing evidence, that liberals were persecuting Christians because they knew our allegiance was not given to them. Our allegiance is to our country and our allegiance is to our creator. (Many Christians are Democrats.)

Before running for office, Mr. Trump did not show signs of being particularly religious, which he acknowledged at the start of his speech, and he does not often give faith-focused speeches on the trail. But evangelical voters in 2016 were attracted by his populist message and his promise to appoint pro-life judges, and they remained loyal to him.

During his third election campaign, Mr. Trump often presented himself as a staunch defender of the Christian right. He also often boasts about the appointment of three Supreme Court justices who, in 2022, voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

On Thursday, he congratulated Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett from the stage, calling them great judges and great people. (All three will decide constitutional questions related to Mr. Trump's criminal cases and his election bid.)

Mr. Trump often appeared uncomfortable or unwilling to discuss abortion at length on the campaign trail. During his speech, he took credit for the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, without using the word abortion or mentioning the case by name.

“I was able to bring this issue back to the states for the first time in 54 years,” Mr. Trump said, before falsely stating that everyone on both sides agrees on this point.

Many voters did not want to see Roe v. Wade overturned, a fact that became more evident after abortion rights became a campaign issue that lifted Democrats in elections across the country in 2022 and 2023.

Mr. Trump has avoided taking a clear position on abortion restrictions following this election, and his emphasis on states' rights during his speech on Thursday continues that trend. .

He also did not address a recent ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court that embryos in test tubes should be considered children, a ruling that cited anti-abortion language. The Biden campaign criticized Mr. Trump's silence on the issue.

Mr. Trump has previously said Republicans need to find a way to talk about the issue that doesn't threaten them at the ballot box, and he has previously criticized a six-week abortion ban signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. a Republican and former political rival, as a terrible mistake.

But Mr. Trump told his advisers and allies that he liked the idea of ​​a 16-week national ban on abortion with three exceptions, in cases of rape or incest, or to save the life of the mother, the New York Times reported last week: citing two people with direct knowledge of Mr. Trump's deliberations.

On Thursday, he linked the issue to his legal troubles, criticizing the Justice Department for prosecuting six anti-abortion protesters who in 2021 obstructed a reproductive health clinic in Tennessee in violation of federal laws. They were convicted by a state jury last month, in a case that has been a flashpoint for conservative activists.

He also reiterated his promise to create a federal task force to focus on anti-Christian bias. Mr. Trump has tried to appeal to Christian voters by accusing the Biden administration of criminalizing Americans because of their faith, even though experts have said many of his claims are baseless or misleading.

But Mr. Trump, who faces 91 counts in four criminal cases, including one related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, is using those characterizations to support a broader theme of his campaign: President Biden and Democrats pose serious threats to democracy.

This trend was evident on Thursday. Before Mr. Trump's presentation, speakers played Justice for All, a song featuring the J6 Prison Choir, made up of men imprisoned for their role in the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

This song in which men sing The Star-Spangled Banner while Mr. Trump recites the Pledge of Allegiance is part of a broader effort by Mr. Trump and his supporters to reframe the effort to overturn the election of 2020 as an act of patriotism.

During his speech, Mr. Trump referred to the singers as J6 hostages, a term he has used repeatedly to describe those serving sentences in connection with the Jan. 6 attack.

