China to send pandas to San Diego Zoo for first time in years





China may soon send giant pandas to the United States for the first time in years, reigniting panda diplomacy between the two countries. The China Wildlife Conservation Assn. has reached agreements with the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance and the Madrid Zoo Aquarium in Spain regarding the conservation of giant pandas, according to Xinhua, the Chinese news agency. Megan Owen, vice president of wildlife conservation science at the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, confirmed the agreement between the Chinese agency and the zoo in a press release. We are honored by the potential opportunity to continue our collaborative conservation efforts to secure the future of giant pandas, Owen said. Owen told the Associated Press that the two pandas, a female and a male, could arrive by the end of summer. One of the female pandas believed to be descendants of Bai Yun and Gao Gao, who lived at the San Diego Zoo. The zoo has not hosted giant pandas since 2019. China is also negotiating with the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., to develop a future giant panda program, according to Brandie Smith, director of the National Zoo and the Smithsonians' Conservation Biology Institute. “It has always been our intention and hope to have giant pandas at the zoo in the future and to continue our research here and our conservation work in China,” Smith said in a statement. China has loaned pandas to the United States for more than fifty years as a sign of goodwill between the two countries, but doubts about the future of these loans have increased after the return of several pandas to China in recent years. The San Diego Zoo returned its last giant pandas, Bai Yun, and her son, Xiao Liwu, to China in 2019, and the Memphis Zoo returned its female panda in April. Last November, the Smithsonians National Zoo returned two adult pandas, Tian Tian and Mei Xiang, along with their cub, Xiao Qi Ji, according to a press release. Chinese President Xi Jinping hinted late last year that China might send new pandas to the United States, calling them ambassadors of friendship between the Chinese and American people. We are ready to continue our cooperation with the United States in the field of panda conservation and do our best to accommodate the wishes of Californians to deepen the friendly ties between our two peoples, Xi said at the time . Beijing first loaned two pandas to the Smithsonians National Zoo in Washington in 1972. Beijing began loaning pandas to other U.S. zoos, with the profits going to conservation programs.

