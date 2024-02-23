Imran Khan confirms writing letter to IMF, demands election audit before new loan





PTI founder Imran Khan during an interview at his residence in Lahore on May 18. AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Friday confirmed that he had sent a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), demanding an audit of the election results before approving any new loans for Islamabad.

The letter was written to the IMF and will be sent today. If the country gets a loan in such a situation, who will return it? Khan told the media during a hearing on the reference to the $190 million at Adiala prison.

The former prime minister warned that the loan would lead to more poverty, adding that until there is investment in the country, the country's loans will continue to increase.

Khan's update on the letter comes a day after PTI Senator Ali Zafar announced that the party founder had decided to write a letter to the global lender urging it to seek an audit of the 8 elections February before continuing negotiations with Islamabad for a new loan. program.

However, it remains to be seen whether the letter from the PTI founders would lead to the desired outcome, as the IMF today expressed its willingness to work with the new Pakistani government while ignoring its demands.

Meanwhile, former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said the letter had no meaning, adding that if the PTI founder had written against the national interest of the country, then it was condemnable.

Writing anything for personal gain is shameful. The PTI founders' letter will have no meaning, Dar, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), told media outside the Punjab Assembly.

Updated Commissioners Software: Imran

Political stability must first be brought to Pakistan, Khan said. He added that institutions were destroyed for the selection of Nawaz Sharif.

Institutions, NAB everything was destroyed to select Nawaz Sharif. I was zeroed for Nawaz Sharif and then rigging was carried out in the elections, the PTI founder also said.

Speaking about former Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha's rigging allegations and their removal, he said: The commissioner was arrested and assaulted, now his software has been updated.

The PTI founder was speaking about the dramatic development that took place last Saturday when former Rawalpindi Commissioner Chatha tendered his resignation, which he said out of “guilty conscience” for abetting large-scale electoral fraud in the city garrison, further increasing the political heat in the country.

The commissioner, in a rare press conference, took responsibility for the rigging which he claimed took place in the Rawalpindi division. We converted losers into winners by a margin of 50,000 votes, he said.

In response to his allegations, the PTI, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and other political parties, most of which had already rejected the election results, demanded an investigation into the matter.

But the matter took a new turn when Chatta on Thursday withdrew all his allegations related to election rigging, saying he was extremely ashamed, embarrassed and claiming to have taken the decision in coordination with a PTI leader.

“I take full responsibility for my actions and surrender myself to the authorities for any legal action,” Chatha said in a statement to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Imran and Bushra will be charged on February 27

The accountability court hearing the reference to the $190 million in today's hearing announced that Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, co-defendants in the case, would be indicted on February 27.

Justice Nasir Javed, after making the announcement, adjourned the committal hearing to February 27.

