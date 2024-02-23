Is Trump a fascist? An expert on fascism says it certainly looks like one

Fascism is brewing underground with nationalist discourse, the demonization of minorities and anti-democratic sentiment. This ferment is increasingly felt in Europe and can be observed with the Hungary of Viktor Orbn, the Turkey of Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the political victories of the nationalists in France and Italy.

Traditionally, fascism is not something we equate with leaders in the United States. However, the presidency of Donald Trump, as well as the rise of Christian nationalism, leads many historians and political scientists to rethink certain things.

Trump is running for president again. His first term was filled with daily misrepresentations, misrepresentations and easily refuted lies, including his “Big lie” on the 2020 presidential election. This trend has continued during his 2024 campaign, as he attempts to delegitimize the various criminal and civil charges he currently faces.

“Every time the radical left, the Democrats, the Marxists, the communists and the fascists indict me, I consider it a great badge of honor,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Waterford over the weekend last. I am accused for you. Never forget, I am indicted for you. Always remember that our enemies want to take away my freedom, because I will never let them take away your freedom. I will not do that.”

Ruth Ben-Ghiat is a professor of history at New York University, an expert on authoritarian leaders, and author of the book, Strong Men: Mussolini to the Present.” She says the kind of rhetoric Trump is using on the campaign trail is no surprise.

When they play the victim and people start to bond with them and believe them, then any subsequent accusations or revelations that come out of them are further proof of their persecution by their enemies. – Ruth Ben Ghiat, professor at New York University and specialist in authoritarian leaders

“One of the things [authoritarians] what they are doing is they are playing the victim. It was Mussolini who did it. Erdogan did this. “Silvio Berlusconi, in Italy, they all talked about witch hunting against themselves,” Ben-Ghiat said. When they play the victim and people start to associate with them and believe them, then any subsequent indictments or revelations are further proof of their persecution by their enemies.

Donald Trump's legal woes are only just beginning, with civil judgments leading the former president to accumulate several hundred million dollars in fines And penalties. His criminal cases have been a slow process, as courts debate whether Trump is immune from prosecution. However, that did not stop him from attacking every judge at the trial.

“He is a crooked judge; by a radical left-wing judge, was an illegal and unconstitutional atrocity that sets our laws on fire like no one has ever seen in this country before. This happens in banana republics. That doesn't happen in this country.

Trump refers to Judge Arthur Engoron which fined him $364 million earlier this month.

Ben-Ghiat says tyrants' attacks on the justice system are akin to “authoritarianism 101.”

Listen: Interview with Ruth Ben-Ghiat, specialist in fascism and professor of history at New York University



https://wdet.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/MCNAMARA-ATC-TRUMPFASCISM-2-WAY.wav

Authoritarians are all corrupt. And many of them already have criminal records or are facing charges or indictments. And that’s why they’re running for office,” she said. “He strings these words together: 'unconstitutional', 'radical left', 'atrocity', 'banana republic' and he says to his supporters: 'I'm going to sweep all that away, and I'm going to establish another type of state, a state of law and order.

Demonizing foreigners is also a common tactic of authoritarians, Ben-Ghiat says, and during a recent town hall on Fox News, Trump made his latest target clear.

We have a new category of crime. This is called migrant crime. And it will be worse than any other form of crime, Trump said.

Ben Ghiat says being a great communicator and using the power of speech to marginalize minorities is part of authoritarian skills.

Trump's anti-democratic rhetoric is concerning to many Americans heading into the 2024 presidential election, which Ben-Ghiat says has merit.

“They are telling us they are going to end our democracy as we know it,” she said. “…I don't think many Americans are prepared. Because there's the idea that it can't happen here. But the result of my research shows that everyone thought that and it happened, and no one was prepared for it.

“So we can learn from history that this can happen anywhere. And actually, these days, they tell you in advance what they're going to do. And that’s what Trump and his aides are doing.”

Use the media player above for the full interview with Ruth Ben-Ghiat, an expert on fascism and professor of history at New York University.

Reliable, accurate and up to date. WDET strives to make our journalism accessible to everyone. As a public media institution, we maintain our journalistic integrity through the independent support of readers like you. If you value WDET as a source of news, music and conversation, please make a gift today. Donate today

Russ McNamara is the host of All Things Considered for 101.9 WDET, bringing local news to the station's loyal listeners. He has been an avid WDET listener since moving to the Metro Detroit area in 2002. View all posts