What you need to know about the South Carolina Republican primaryExBulletin





A supporter of former President Donald Trump walks past Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley's campaign signs in Irmo, South Carolina. The state's Republican presidential primary will be held on February 24. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images .

South Carolina votes in the state's Republican primary on Saturday, with former President Donald Trump expected to defeat the state's former governor, Nikki Haley.

Haley is working to overcome obstacles, spending millions of dollars on the airwaves, dwarfing what Trump and his allies spend.

But even if she loses, Haley says she'll stay.

“South Carolina will vote on Saturday,” Haley said in a speech this week. “But on Sunday, I'll still be running for president. I'm not going anywhere.”

His path may be even more daunting after South Carolina, but before we look beyond the Palmetto State, let's take a look at the keys to winning the state and how everything it works.

How will it work?

The primary is conducted locally at the county level and ultimately certified by the South Carolina State Election Commission. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET and there are more than 2,000 polling locations.

How many delegates are there?

Fifty, the most of any state so far. Yet after the South Carolina Republican primary, only 6 percent of the total number of delegates to the Republican National Convention will have been awarded. At this point, Trump leads Haley 63-17 among delegates. A candidate needs 1,215 to be the candidate.

How does the state reward its delegates?

Winner-takes-all by statewide vote and based on how a candidate finishes in the state's seven congressional districts.

What do the polls say?

There have been very few reliable polls before the South Carolina primary, so all data should be taken with a grain of salt. That said, in the poll average, Trump leads by more than 30 percentage points.

What are the keys to winning?

There are four distinct political regions: the Lowcountry, Pee Dee, Midlands, and Upstate. In 2016, Trump won the primary with 32.5%, and the result was fairly dispersed, as he won all but two of the state's 46 counties. He narrowly lost Charleston County (Lowcountry) and Richland County (Midlands), home to Columbia, the state capital.

The Lowcountry, in general, is the most moderate of the four. It includes many retirees, as well as active duty military and veterans. This is also where Haley lives. Her husband, Michael Haley, is currently deployed overseas as a member of the South Carolina National Guard. Pee Dee, named for the Native American tribe, is home to Myrtle Beach and Florence. The region was a Trump stronghold in the 2016 primary. He won Horry County (Myrtle Beach) with 49%, his best performance (by percentage and number of votes) of any county in the state. The Midlands is home to the state capital, Columbia, and is the power center of Republican politics. That means traditional, pragmatic Republicans. Senator Marco Rubio, Republican of Florida, won Richland County, Columbia, against Trump by 5 percentage points in 2016. The upstate is the most conservative section, with a large white and evangelical population. A lot of the Republican vote comes from here, about 30 percent of the total in a Republican primary. Counties to watch include Greenville and Spartanburg. These two alone accounted for 1 in 7 votes cast in the 2016 Republican primary. If Haley was governor, why is she considered the underdog?

Haley is working to remind voters of her record as governor of South Carolina, but demographically, in a Republican primary against Trump, South Carolina is an uphill climb for her.

So far, Haley is doing well with Republican-leaning independents, and Trump with self-described Republicans. But even in New Hampshire, where nearly half were independents, Haley still lost by 11 percentage points.

And historically, South Carolina's GOP primary voters are more conservative and more religious. But perhaps more importantly, there have traditionally been far fewer independents than in New Hampshire.

In Iowa, 82% of caucus participants identified as Republican, and Trump won there by 30 percentage points. In New Hampshire, 50 percent of primary voters identified as Republican, and there he won by 11 points.

Haley's team points out that, like in New Hampshire, independents are allowed to vote in South Carolina's primaries. But in 2016, 76% of South Carolina GOP primary voters were Republican.

This makes Saturday a tough contest for Haley and it doesn't get any easier until Super Tuesday.

