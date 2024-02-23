Is this the new normal promised by Xi Jinping to the Chinese people? Yes and no.

Investors, consumers, landlords and almost everyone in China are adjusting to what appears to be a new normal of slow growth for an economy that has been white-hot for decades.

Zhong Weiyi, 58, a house owner in Chengdu, worries whether the value of his house and his dwindling pension will allow him to live out the golden years he once envisioned.

The mass of young Chinese who are unable to find jobs at more than 20%, by most estimates, are increasingly cutting back on discretionary spending and making more purchases on second-hand or surplus item platforms .

It's so easy to get fired these days, said Guo Qingfeng, an IT worker at a major tech company in Zhongguancun, billed as Beijing's answer to Silicon Valley, referring to the leverage companies have to hire and rehire due to the huge labor pool.

Surplus labor also gives employers the power to force their employees to work excessively long hours.

“Ten years ago, when then-new President Xi Jinping first used the term “new normal” to refer to a slowing Chinese economy that would be reconfigured toward a healthier model, Xi was both prescient and downright wrong.»

Guo said he has seen friends and faces disappear from the company due to refusal to work the so-called 996 schedule, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week. This made him nervous for his own job security.

People I know are more concerned about whether they should buy things that aren't absolutely necessary, he said. We even formed a WeChat group called Second Hand that shares links to products on second-hand platforms and second-hand stores.

Foreign investors are also fleeing China, with the country reporting the lowest annual foreign direct investment since the 1990s Last year.

Although China's economy's failure to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic and its continued lethargy shock experts and laypeople alike, the slowdown has actually been brewing for a longer time.

In fact, a decade ago, then-new President Xi Jinping first used the term “new normal” to refer to a Chinese economy that was on the verge of slowing but which Xi believed would be reconfigured toward a healthier model.

He spoke at length about the coming changes and how the country needed to prepare for them. Comments have spread widely by state media, making it clear that this was a message that leaders wanted to hear as widely as possible.

Although the economy may slow, the quality of Chinese jobs and industry will be better, he said.

We should strengthen our confidence, adapt to the new normal situation according to the characteristics of China's economic growth in the current phase, and keep a calm mind, he said.

Xi was both prescient and completely wrong.

China was indeed expecting slower growth. The economy began a gradual slowdown starting in 2009, not because of the Great Financial Crisis. It recovered well from this turmoil, thanks to a half-trillion dollar recovery plan, but then began a gradual decline over 10 years.

The deceleration happened slowly, almost imperceptibly. Growth of 10% in 2010 gradually declined to 5.95% in 2019, even before the pandemic took its toll. The International Monetary Fund said this month that China's growth rate could go down to 3% next year.

But Xi's vision of reshaping the economy away from exports and infrastructure, and taming a perilous real estate market while pivoting toward domestic consumption, proved an unequivocal failure.

The economy is still centered on the manufacturing sector, billions in stimulus funds are being injected into the most over-infrastructured country in the world and the real estate crisis is more serious than ever.

But it is flabby domestic demand, crippled by extraordinarily weak consumer confidence, that is most glaring in an economy Xi thought he could revive with the wallets of a billion consumers, experts said.

This lack of spending not only hurts businesses and weighs on the economy, but means China must continue to rely on growing debt and unsustainable trade surpluses to keep its business going.

Attempts to fix the economy by boosting confidence, whether through a rising stock market or stable house prices, are mostly wishful thinking. They will not be enough to revive healthy growth, said Beijing-based economist Michael Pettis, who advocates, among other things, direct cash transfers to households.

Although wages have risen steadily during the Xi era, consumption has never played a leading role in the economy. The weak social safety net has only weakened. In China, the cost of raising a child to age 18 is now estimated at 6.3 times the country's gross domestic product per capita, compared to around twice GDP per capita in Australia and four times in the United States

And now the housing market is in decline and with it the savings of most average citizens. The real estate sector, which represents nearly 30% of Chinese GDP, holds 70% of household wealth.

Asked if China's economy is now in its new normal of slow growth, Li Jian, 50, who runs a 3D printing company in Beijing, said: Absolutely.

I'm old enough to have seen a gradual economic downturn. But things were still humming. Now we have reached something of a tipping point. Things are at a standstill. And people can feel it.

Tanner Brown covers China for MarketWatch and Barrons.

