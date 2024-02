IMF says it will not comment on political developments after Imran Khan calls for audit of Pakistan elections

Pakistani students show solidarity with children in Gaza by exhibiting paintings and poems

ISLAMABAD: Diplomats and envoys from various countries on Thursday condemned Israel for its blatant and audacious war against the Palestinians, as they attended an exhibition of poems and paintings by Pakistani students in support of the children of Gaza.

The Institute of Strategic Studies, an Islamabad-based think tank, organized the event which was attended by over 120 children aged 5 to 12 from five schools in Islamabad.

Nearly 30,000 people have been killed in Palestine since Israel launched a campaign of aerial bombardments and ground offensives after October 7, following a Hamas attack on Israel. About 70 percent of those killed are women, 7,900, and children, 12,450. The head of Médecins Sans Frontières told the United Nations Security Council on Thursday that medical teams in the Gaza Strip have invented a new acronym, WCNSF, “injured child with no surviving family.”

Despite calls from foreign governments and peace activists around the world, Israel has pledged not to stop its bombing of the densely populated territory until it destroys the Palestinian group Hamas.

This message given by Pakistani children should show the world that no one will forget Gaza and accept their double standards, Brian Witbooi, advisor at the South African High Commission in Pakistan, told Arab News.

The atrocities in Gaza are blatant and brazen and visible to the entire world.

Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Ahmed Jawad AA Rabei said that Pakistani children's message of support for the Palestinian people meant a lot to them.

They [Pakistani children] draw and write lots of important things that come from the heart, indicating that you [Palestinians] are not alone, we are at your side and, God willing, we will bear witness to your freedom, he told Arab News.

I am very proud to see hope for the Palestinians, their children, their students here [in Pakistan]and I am very proud of you in what you have drawn and written for the children of Gaza.

Morocco's Ambassador to Pakistan, Mohamed Karmoune, said Pakistan's support for the Palestinians transcends generations.

They [Pakistani children] are the future of the Muslim world and their support means a lot to Palestinian children who are suffering inhumane violence, he told Arab News.

Zainab Mohmand, a fifth-grader, said she wrote a poem for children in Gaza, on the brink of famine.

Children in Gaza live in a very difficult situation, she said. They don't have enough water to drink, they don't have enough food. So I wrote about it so that they could somehow get out of this situation.

