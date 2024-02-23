PM Modi in Gujarat: Key projects worth over Rs 60,000 cr to be unveiled today! Sectors such as road, rail and internet connectivity to see major boost – Infrastructure News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled several development projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore during his visit to Gujarat on Thursday. The visit coincides with the golden jubilee celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Here is a detailed report on all the projects to be revealed by the Prime Minister: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils key projects in Gujarat Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate important development projects during public functions to be held in Mahesana and Navsari. The projects will be developed across Gujarat, covering various crucial sectors such as roads, railways, energy, healthcare, internet connectivity, urban development, water supply, tourism, petroleum and natural gas and tribal development. Projects in Tarabh, Mahesana region: strengthening connectivity and infrastructure In Tarabh, Mahesana, PM Modi dedicated crucial projects including Bharat Net Phase-II – Gujarat Fiber Grid Network Limited, aimed at providing high-speed internet access to over 8000 gram panchayats. Besides, several railway line doubling projects, gauge conversion and new broad gauge line projects in Mahesana and Banaskantha districts will be inaugurated. The road projects in Kheda, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Mahesana, along with other initiatives, will further enhance the development of the region. Foundation stone laid in Mahesana: paving the way for future growth During the programme, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of several crucial projects including new Ayurvedic and district hospitals in Anand district, development projects of religious sites, road constructions, educational institutions and improvements in water supply in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Banaskantha. districts. Development projects in Navsari including Vadodara Mumbai Expressway In Navsari, Prime Minister Modi dedicated several development projects, including sections of the Vadodara Mumbai Expressway, road projects in Bharuch, Navsari and Valsad, and rural drinking water supply initiatives in Tapi. The launch of construction work on the PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park will also mark a significant milestone for the region. Laying of the foundation stone in Navsari During the event, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of projects including Bharuch-Dahej Access Controlled Expressway, health facilities in Vadodara, regional science centers, railway gauge conversion projects , road constructions and water supply projects in different districts, among others. . Surat’s development efforts Prime Minister Modi also dedicated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects under Surat Municipal Corporation, Surat Urban Development Authority and Dream City, aimed at further improving infrastructure and urban amenities in the region. Extension of the Kakrapar nuclear power plant PM Modi also inaugurated two new Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) in Units 3 and 4 of the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station (KAPS), built by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL). With a cumulative capacity of 1,400 MW, these reactors represent a significant advancement in local nuclear power generation, promising clean electricity to several states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, MP, Chhattisgarh, Goa and UT from Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/business/infrastructure-pm-modi-in-gujarat-key-projects-worth-over-rs-60000-cr-to-be-unveiled-today-sectors-including-road-rail-amp-internet-connectivity-to-get-major-boost-3401692/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos