



Just days after the death of Alexei Navalny in an Arctic prison, Russian authorities, according to the Kremlin's critical team, threatened to bury the opposition leader within the prison grounds if the family did not agree to organize a closed funeral for him. As the war between Russia and Ukraine draws to a close for two years, US President Joe Biden announced more than 500 sanctions against Moscow. Meanwhile, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement that the world was “safer and more stable” when Donald Trump was US president. Click on the titles to find out more. Russian authorities are threatening to bury the body of opposition leader Alexei Navalny within prison grounds if the family does not agree to hold a closed-door funeral for him, the leader's team announced on Friday February 23. The United States announced on Friday February 23 a new wave of more than 500 sanctions against Russia. These sanctions, announced on the occasion of the second anniversary of the war in Ukraine, come after the death in prison of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said on Friday (February 23) that his country had opened an investigation into more than 122,000 alleged cases of war crimes since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022. London-born Shamima Begum, who traveled to Syria as a schoolgirl to join the Islamic State terror group, lost her final appeal on Friday (February 23) to have her British citizenship revoked. Hungary acquired four Swedish-made fighter jets on Friday February 23, just three days before the Hungarian Parliament votes on Sweden's membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). In a surprising endorsement for Republican frontrunner Donald Trump, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed there was “little doubt” the world was safer and more stable when Trump was US president . South Korea raised its public health alert to the highest level on Friday (Feb. 23) as authorities declared a health service crisis, blaming it on the resignation of thousands of doctors in protest against proposed medical reforms. The German Parliament supported on Friday February 23 the decision to partially legalize the consumption of cannabis. The legislation would make Germany the third European country to legalize the drug for personal use. Russia has lost its appeal against a suspension by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for recognizing regional organizations from territories annexed to Ukraine, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has ruled. Tangail sarees, known for their unique hand-woven techniques, designs and patterns, are traditionally produced in the Tangail district of Bangladesh. The saree originated in the late 1800s. The West Bengal government claimed it after getting a GI tag.

