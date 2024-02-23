Turkish President congratulates Prabowo for highest number of votes in quick count

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto received greetings from the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for having obtained the most votes in the 2024 general electionsaccording to quick account results.

Prabowo uploaded Erdogan's letter on his Instagram account @prabowo on Thursday, February 22.

“Yesterday I received a congratulatory letter from Turkish President @rterdogan regarding the provisional results of the 2024 elections, which were given directly by Turkish Ambassador @talipkucukcan,” Prabowo posted on his social media account, as quoted by Indonesia Window on Friday.

Prabowo also thanked the Turkish leader for his support.

“I would like to express my deep gratitude for the support and friendship between our two countries,” Prabowo added.

In the letter, Erdogan prayed that the Indonesian people could live prosperously and remain brothers under Prabowo's leadership after he was officially declared the winner of the 2024 elections by the General Election Commission (KPU).

“I would like to extend my best wishes for health and happiness to Your Excellency, as well as well-being to the friendly and brotherly people of Indonesia,” Erdogan wrote in the letter.

Furthermore, Erdogan believes that relations between Indonesia and Turkey will be even stronger because the two countries have historical ties and common values ​​based on the Indonesia-Turkey strategic partnership.

Previously, several leaders of friendly countries also congratulated Prabowo for the provisional vote in the 2024 elections.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., or Bongbong Marcos, also congratulated Prabowo through his social media account X.

“I look forward to deepening PH (Philippines) bilateral relations with Indonesia, a close neighbor and partner of ASEAN, especially as we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations this year,” Marcos said .

Additionally, the Australian Prime Minister Antoine Albanais also congratulated Indonesia and Prabowo.

Through his social media account X, Albanese congratulated Prabowo for the provisional vote that put him ahead in the 2024 presidential election.

“I am honored to be the first foreign leader to speak today with Prabowo, who clearly has a lead in official and unofficial terms, about my ambitions for the future of Australia-Indonesia relations. I look forward to working with the new Indonesian president, once inaugurated in October 2024,” Albanese said.

Here is a list of world figures who congratulated Prabowo as of Wednesday, February 21:

By telephone:

1. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

2. Australian DPM Richard Marles

3. Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong

4. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim

5. Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe

6. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama

7. President of Timor Leste José Ramos-Horta

8. Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah

9. Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra

10. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair

11. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan

12. Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega

Via social networks and by mail:

1. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

2. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

3. Russian President Vladimir Putin

4. Chinese President Xi Jinping

5. Philippine President Bongbong Marcos

For information, based on the results of a quick count carried out by the General Election Commission (KPU), the Prabowo-Gibran couple collected 58.92 percent of the votes.

In second place is the Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar couple with 24.09 percent of the votes; while in third place was Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD with 16.99 percent of the votes.

The data was quoted on Thursday, February 22 at 9:00 p.m. WIB on the official website https://pemilu2024.kpu.go.id/.

The 2024 presidential election is followed by three pairs, namely Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar as number 1, Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka as number 2 and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD as number 3.

In accordance with KPU Regulation Number 3 of 2022, the national voting recap for the 2024 elections is scheduled to be held from February 15 to March 20, 2024.

