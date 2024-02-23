Those who have lost their minds by calling people drunks: PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi for Varanasi remark





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked the Congress leader. Rahul Gandhi for saying he “saw people lying on the road after drinking” alcohol” in Varanasi. Addressing a public rally in his Lok Sabha constituency, Prime Minister Modi slammed Gandhi and said, “Those who have lost their minds are calling the children of my Kashi (Varanasi) drunkards.” #WATCH | Benares | PM Modi attacks Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, says, “Congress' Yuvraj says youth of Kashi and UP are 'nashedi'. What kind of language is this? Now they are venting their frustration on the youth of Uttar Pradesh. of UP are busy building a… pic.twitter.com/KsCGQe3J0C

ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2024 Without naming Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said the 'Yuvraj' of the Congress' 'Shahi Parivar' had insulted the people of Varanasi on their own soil. “What kind of language is this? They have spent two decades insulting Modi, and now they are venting their frustration on the youth of UP,” the Prime Minister said. He added that he “will never forget the insult” of the INDIA bloc towards the youth of Uttar Pradesh. “This is their reality, they are family oriented and afraid of the talent of young people,” PM Modi said. He added that another reason for the INDIA bloc leaders' “unease” is that “they don't like the new shape of Kashi and Ayodhya”. Criticizing the Congress party, PM Modi said Uttar Pradesh had been left behind in development for decades due to politics of 'parivarvaad', corruption and appeasement. The PM also attacked the INDIA bloc and said opposition leaders come together in every election, but when the result is 'void', they go their separate ways and 'start abusing each other' . Expressing confidence about the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he added, “This time the mood of the entire country is in favor of Modi's guarantee that all seats in Uttar Pradesh will go to the NDA.” The Prime Minister said his “third term” would be his “most intense” yet. (With input from Brijesh Yadav) Published on: February 23, 2024 To agree

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/pm-modi-attacks-rahul-gandhi-drug-addicts-varanasi-remark-2506218-2024-02-23 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos