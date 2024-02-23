Like Boris Johnson, Keir Starmer blithely distorts the British constitution

There are persistent rumors that Keir Starmer has threatened to have the Speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, replaced after the next general election if he does not accede to the Labor leader's demand to destroy the convention and accept Labor's amendment to SNP motion calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Starmer strongly denies this, saying only that he “urged” the President to do what he wanted and, in doing so, extricate Starmer from a political difficulty of his own creation.

The Labor leader was facing an embarrassing rebellion among his own MPs angry over his refusal to acknowledge that Israeli armed forces are engaged in widespread war crimes against Gaza's civilian population. Many Labor MPs, but probably not Michael Shanks, or unionist Ian Murray, were set to vote in favor of the SNP resolution.

Hoyle's decision (below) was very convenient for the control freak of a Labor leader, desperate to suppress open expressions of dissent within his party's ranks as he takes them further to the right than even the architects of Tony Blair's New Labor could not have dared. .

Hoyle's decision, which breaches convention, meant the SNP's motion was not voted on, while Labour's amended motion was passed without debate or a formal vote.

Now Starmer has been reported to the Privileges Committee over allegations he bullied Hoyle. Alba Party MP Neale Hanvey hit out at the Labor leader before the committee, saying it was “essential to establish whether Starmer coerced the president”.

The scandalous scenes on Wednesday, which brought discredit to the dysfunction of the Westminster Parliament, even greater than that in which it has been mired for many years now, led to calls for the resignation of Hoyle, the leader of the SNP at Westminster, Stephen Flynn, saying that Hoyle now no longer has confidence. of his party in the Commons.

This incident is yet another example of how the UK's famously uncodified constitution is woefully unfit for purpose. Relying on conventions, precedents and gentlemen's contracts, the British constitution is wide open to abuse by unscrupulous politicians willing to rewrite the rules to suit their convenience.

This is exactly what Boris Johnson did when he prorogued Parliament in 2019 to avoid parliamentary scrutiny over his Brexit deal. Keir Starmer has displayed the same contempt for the parliamentary process.

In doing so, Starmer has proven that he represents no significant change from the Conservatives. Starmer represents the same style of self-serving, scrutiny-avoiding, authoritarian British nationalist government as the Conservatives.

More than 70 MPs, mostly SNP and Tory, have now signed a motion of no confidence in Hoyle, who continues to give every indication that he is determined to hang on to his job.

Hoyle and Starmer are now seeking to change the narrative, saying it was always really about the safety of MPs and not about saving Starmer's political life from a self-imposed problem.

This is a blatant insult to the hundreds of thousands of people who have peacefully protested against Israel's actions in Gaza, as well as to Palestinians in the UK, implying that they are terrorists or sympathizers of terrorism. .

It is very strange that Starmer was only so interested in the safety of MPs when he could use it as a cover for an action that was entirely for his own benefit. Perhaps the most insulting thing about all of this is that Starmer thinks we are all idiots.

All this is because he could not accept two words: “collective punishment.” They were used in the SNP motion to describe Israel's actions against the civilian population of Gaza.

However, four days previously, at the self-proclaimed Scottish Labor party conference, delegates had voted overwhelmingly in favor of a motion which said they agreed there was no justification for the collective punishment of the 2 .2 million citizens of Gaza.

Wednesday's shameful scenes demonstrate exactly how much influence Labor in Scotland has over Starmer's decision-making: the square root of hee-haw. This is what Anas Sarwar's “standing up to Starmer” amounts to in practice as hot air which earns him a few soundbites on BBC Scotland and which achieves precisely nothing.

The conservatives are there too



Lettuce Liz Truss remains unrepentant about her disastrous and mercifully short-lived period as Prime Minister. First, she blamed her downfall on well-known socialists at the Bank of England and international currency traders. Today she appears before a far-right American conservative conference where she redoubles her insistence that she was brought down by a left-wing cabal, not her own incompetence and financial folly.

Truss's “blame the leftists” speech was well received by a far-right American public that makes no secret of its open embrace of reactionary intolerance and overt fascism.

One delegate called for a ban on same-sex marriage, equating same-sex marriage with bestiality, to enthusiastic applause from the crowd.

Another influencer, Jack Posobiec of Make America Great Again, chillingly told attendees: “Welcome to the end of democracy. We are here to completely overthrow it. We failed to do that on January 6 , but we will strive to get rid of it and replace it with this right here, for all glory belongs to God.

We would all do well to remember that Truss remains very influential among sections of the Conservative Party and that Christian nationalist fascists like Posobiec are their friends.

