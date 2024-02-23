Mini Rainforest initiative seeks to become a model for reforestation in Kalimantan | News | Eco-Business

Indonesian authorities, academics and businesses are working together to build a miniature rainforest that they hope will serve as a model for the reforestation program in Indonesia's new capital, east of Borneo.

In 2019, President Joko Widodo announced plans to move the capital to Kalimantan, the Indonesian part of the island of Borneo, to ease some of Jakarta's burdens, including pollution, traffic jams and rising seas.

The president says the move will also allow the government to reforest land that has been degraded by decades of industrial activities such as mining and pulpwood and oil palm plantations.

Under the reforestation program, the government aims to replant lush tropical rainforest on 82,891 hectares (204,800 acres) of arid land that dominates the area where Indonesia's new capital, called Nusantara, will sit.

Forestry experts have warned thatthe program is perhaps too ambitiousbecause of its scale and because it is the first of its kind that aims to reintroduce tropical rainforests into a degraded ecosystem in Indonesia.

Previous rehabilitation programs in the country have mainly focused on rehabilitating secondary forests, rather than completely barren landscapes due to monoculture plantations and mining activities. The programs have relied primarily on techniques known as enrichment planting, involving the introduction of economically valuable tree species, usually a few of them, to improve the diversity of degraded forests. but still standing.

In contrast, establishing a tropical rainforest in a completely deforested area requires an entirely different approach, one that involves planting large numbers of tree species belonging to a wide variety of species.

The tree species selected should represent different heights, lows and understory to create layers of vegetation within the reforested land.

Large trees provide shade and nutrition to the ground, while the understory, the layer of trees and shrubs between the forest floor and the canopy, provides food and shelter for small animals , birds and large predators that live in the forest.

However, Indonesia lacks experience using this multi-layer, multi-species method in its previous reforestation programs, said Syahrinudin, a lecturer and researcher at the faculty's Soil Science and Forest Nutrition Laboratory. forestry at Mulawarman University in Samarinda, the capital of East Kalimantan province.

This is why the Nusantara Capital Authority (OIKN), a government agency that oversees the development progress of the new city, Mulawarman University and three companies Danone, PT Indo Tambangraya Megah (ITM) and PT Multi Harapan Utama (MHU) are building a miniature building. tropical rainforest on a 96-hectare (237-acre) plot of land about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the new capital's central government area, he said.

The miniature rainforest isestimated costup to 20 billion rupees (1.27 million US dollars).

Mulawarman University serves as advisor [in the development of the miniature tropical rainforest], and those who do the replanting are sellers, which we will observe directly, Syahrinudin told Mongabay. PT ITM and PT MHU will also help [the program], and Mulawarman University works in collaboration with Danone. So there are three companies involved.

Mining companies operating in Indonesia, such as PT ITM and PT MHU, are legally required to rehabilitate their concessions once mining is completed, as well as rehabilitate watershed areas.

But the two mining companies' participation in the miniature rainforest project is not part of their legal obligations, said Myrna Asnawati Safitri, deputy for environment and natural resources at OIKN.

He [their involvement] is for their corporate social responsibility programs, she told Mongabay. It is therefore not their obligation to rehabilitate watershed areas.

PT ITM sustainability director Ignatius Wurwanto said his company's involvement in the miniature rainforest project shows a commitment to going beyond the legal minimum. As a company working in forest areas, it has an obligation to rehabilitate old mining concessions. But beyond that, there is a more important obligation, which is to protect the sustainability of Indonesia's forests, he said.said.

PT MHU mining support general manager Wijayono Sarosa said the company had already planned to establish 1,000 hectares (2,470 acres) of protected forest in Nusantara. Then, Wijayona says, OIKN asked the company to also participate in building the miniature rainforest.

So we are going to build 30 hectares (74 acres) of miniature forests [tropical rainforest] site, Wijayonosaid.

A plan for reforestation

The miniature rainforest will serve as a model for the type of reforestation the president envisions, Syahrinudin said.

Reforestation efforts in the new capital began at the end of 2022 by the Ministry of Environment and Forests, and until now the Ministryreforested2,141 hectares (5,291 acres) of the Nusantara site.

Experts have identified a number of obstacles to reforestation efforts, including a preference for non-native tree species, poor planting and monitoring practices, and general poor application of reforestation principles.

The OIKN was not involved in this reforestation work.

Efforts to replant native tree species [in Indonesian rehabilitation programs] are still lacking until now. Therefore, we hope that the miniature rainforest can show what real rainforests look like in the new capital, Syahrinudin said.

The miniature rainforest will be home to at least 150 endemic tree species, he said.

This is much less than the1,433 endemic tree speciesidentified in Kalimantan, but more than the number of tree species usually planted in Indonesian reforestation programs.

According to data from the Bandung Institute of Technology's School of Biological Technology, only 60 species of trees are planted under various reforestation programs, whether carried out by the government or by companies.

So there is a huge gap between the number of endemic tree species known to Kalimantan and the number of tree species often used in reforestation programs, said Endah Sulistyawati, the school's dean, during a webinar last year. I suspect this is happening because replanting activities so far have focused only on specific tree species. Perhaps there is a preference for specific species that people need, those that have commercial value. It's understandable.

The miniature rainforest's 150 tree species are meant to resemble the lowland dipterocarp forest, the original ecosystem of East Kalimantan, in which up to 240 different tree species can grow on one hectare (2 .47 acres).

So far, Mulawarman University has collected 50 endemic tree species that will be planted in the initial phase of establishing the miniature rainforest, Syahrinudin said.

The university obtained the seeds mainly from the Indonesian Forestry Enterprises Association, APHI, and sellers around Samarinda, he said.

The focus will be on planting trees that can grow well in shaded areas and are widely available in the nearby ecosystem, Syahrinudin said.

The miniature rainforest will also support a smaller number of dominant tree species, which have the largest and fullest crowns in the stand, extending above the general canopy level to receive all the light coming in. from above, he said.

The 96-hectare mini-rainforest will be divided into clusters measuring 20 by 20 meters (66 by 66 feet). A cluster will accommodate two dominant trees, four codominant trees whose crowns constitute the general level of the canopy and six tolerant trees which will all be planted at random spacing.

To ensure the plants grow well, conservation officers will tend them intensively for the first four years and monitor their growth, Syahrimudin said.

The rehabilitation methodology [used in the miniature rainforest] must differ from the conventional way. If we use a conventional methodology with unchanged funding and contributions, this will be very difficult. [to make the program succeed], he said. We must therefore be innovative and pay attention to the species of trees we will plant, the type of treatment we must apply and the environment we must prepare. [for the trees to grow well].

Conservation officers will also ensure the plants are at least 1m tall and healthy, so they can compete with other crops and survive, he said.

The miniature will have its own nursery, where seedlings will be prepared for the replanting program, Syahrimudin said.

We will try to increase the quality of seeds in the nursery so that their height can reach 1 m before moving them to the field, he said.

Development of the miniature rainforest began in November 2023 and the goal is to fully plant all seedlings by the end of 2024, he said.

President Joko Widodo, accompanied by other public officials, visited the miniature rainforest and carried out replanting work there on December 20, 2023.

The president planted a species of dipterocarp tree calledShorea laevisknown locally asBangkirai. The tree species is considered vulnerable due to deforestation for agricultural purposes and logging for its timber.

This is an effort to reforest and rebuild the tropical rainforest, based on monoculture. [plantations dotting the landscape of the new capital] to the tropical rainforest, Widodo said after planting the tree. Eucalyptus only [plantations] to a variety of tree species.

This story was published with permission fromMongabay.com.